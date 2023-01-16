Minnesota State Fair tickets are being hiked again in 2023

The Minnesota State Fair is hiking its ticket prices again 2023 after the Minnesota State Agriculture voted in favor at its annual meeting this past weekend.

Adults (ages 13 to 64) and seniors and children ticket prices will increase by $1, costing $18 for adults and $16 for seniors and children. The ticket increase also impacts parking near the fairgrounds, increasing $3 to $20. Motorcycle parking also jumps from $11 to $15.

Pre-fair discounted tickets will be priced at $15 – or $14 if you book before Jan. 31. Admission for children under the age of 5 remains free.

Ticket prices have more than doubled over the past 20 years, and has increased by $1 every year since 2016 – when it was $13 – except for 2020, when no event was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has risen by 38.4% in the past seven years.

Minnesota State Fair CEO Jerry Hammer said the increases are due to inflation, public safety, facilities needing updating and other services such as the free Park & Ride system with Metro Transit.

“We work hard to provide an amazing experience for everyone, and it takes a lot of effort and expenses to do that," Hammer said.

As well as approving the ticket price hike, the board also passed a $9.4 million capital investment in maintenance upgrades and improvements, which it says have been mothballed since 2019.

The state fair last year had over 60 law enforcement agencies working the event, an increase in security due to rising concerns about guns and violent incidents near the fairgrounds in previous years.

A gun was fired at the festival in 2022, with one person suffering a non-threatening wound in the incident. It remains to be seen what kind of security approach the 2023 event takes.

While the State Fair suffered losses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic – with 2020 canceled and 2021 downsized – it saw attendance return to near its pre-pandemic highs in 2022, which was the fifth-best attended in the fair's history.

“The success of the 2022 State Fair, and the amazing team of elite professionals who produce the Great Minnesota Get-Together, point us to a bright future,” said Hammer. “Last year’s fair lays the foundation for us to present another world-class event, plus we’re now back on track with taking care of our beautiful fairgrounds.”

Iowa State Fair officials in December announced a $2 hike in prices, the Des Moines Register reported.

To see a full list of updated pricing for the 2023 event, click here.