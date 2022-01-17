Skip to main content
Minnesota State Fair tickets will cost more this year

Minnesota State Fair tickets will cost more this year

The fair's hours will also be shorter.

Melissa Turtinen

The fair's hours will also be shorter.

It'll cost more to go to the Minnesota State Fair this year. 

Admission for fairgoers ages 13-64 is going up to $17, while children ages 5-12 and seniors 65 and older will pay $15. Those younger than 4 will get in for free, the State Fair approved at its annual meeting over the weekend

That's $1 more than it was last year. People can still buy discounted fair tickets for $13 through Jan. 31, then they go up to $14 for those 13-64. 

The State Fair is also adjusting its hours — it'll be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, through Saturday, Sept. 4, and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Labor Day, Sept. 5. 

Last year, the fairgrounds were open from 6 a.m. to midnight for the first 11 days and then from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Labor Day. 

These changes come as the Minnesota State Fair reported an operating loss of $1.3 million for 2021, which follows an operating loss in 2020, after the fair was canceled due to COVID-19. 

Amid concerns about COVID from fairgoers, attendance in 2021 was down significantly compared to 2019, with around 1.3 million attending over the 12 day event.

Nonetheless, State Fair Jerry Hammer said that given the situation, the performance in 2021 was "miraculous."

"Uncertainty about whether there would even be a fair in '21 lingered into May, creating a significantly compressed time frame in which to produce what is normally one of the largest and best-attended events in the world," State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer said in a news release. "The fact that we were able to produce a great fair for 1.3 million guests was miraculous."

The State Fair says planning is underway for the 2022 Great Minnesota Get-Togehter.

