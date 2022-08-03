Minnesota State Fair to feature over 40 new beverages in 2022

The Minnesota State Fair is rolling out 46 new beverages for attendees to try this year.

In all, the Great Minnesota Get-Together boasts over 300 drink options, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. The fair already released nearly 40 new foods and 10 vendors that will make their debuts at the 2022 event.

The fair will be debuting a new non-alcoholic brew in 2022 called the "All Day A-Fair!" The non-alcoholic IPA has intense hop aromas and bitterness that an IPA drinker expects and enjoys, a release said. The drink is brewed in St. Paul by Summit Brewing Company and is available at Shanghai Henri's inside of the International Bazaar.

Here's a list of new alcoholic beverages coming to this year's fair:

Arctic Moscow Mule Slushie

A special edition Super Craft Elixir release



Superior craft ginger beer mixed with zested limes and hard seltzer from cane sugar



Located at Shanghai Henri's, inside of the International Bazaar

Arnold Palmer Spiked Slushy

Arnold Palmer spiked as a slushy



5% ABV



At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Ave. and Liggett St.

Baklava Cream Ale

Brewed in the classic cream ale style, its flavored with vanilla, honey, lemon and walnuts to emulate the traditional greek dessert baklava



5.5% ABV



Brewed in Roseville by Bent Brewstillery



At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson and Underwood streets

Bomba Bull Frosé All Day Slushy

Fusing St. Paul-made Gray Duck Distillery Bomba Juice spirited seltzer with a fruity mix of lemonade, strawberry and a kick of Red Bull served frosé slushy style



4.7% ABV



Also at Dino's Gyro's

Bririta

Crisp, light flavors and slight floral scent of Round Lake Vineyards & Winery's Brianna blend with Island Oasis Margarita mix for a pure-paradise tropical sipper, garnished with lime



4.8% ABV



Wine made in Round Lake, Minn.



At Giggle's Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Ave. and Cooper St., at the North Woods

Cherry Berry Chill

Red Bull Blue Edition (blueberry) and White Claw Hard seltzer slushie



At O'Gara's at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Ave. and Cosgrove St.

Cherry Limeade Blonde

Sweet, cherry flavor melds with tart, aromatic lime peel and puree



5% ABV



Brewed in Big Lake, Minn. by Lupulin Brewing Company



At the Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Underwood St. and Murphy Ave.

Chili Pineapple Express Sour

Pineapple sour ale rimmed with a light coating of Tajin chili-lime seasoning



4.8% ABV



Brewed in Minneapolis by Pryes Brewing Company



At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood St. between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Coasters Mango Slushy

Smooth, fruity and flavorful slushy made with Mike's Hard Mango



8% ABV



At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Ave. and Liggett St.

Cold IPA

Crossover style brings together the hop smash of an IPA with the drinkability of a lager



6% ABV



Brewed in Duluth by Bent Paddle Brewing Company



At Ball Park Cafe

Crowd Control

New England Double IPA packed with mosaic, strata and cashmere hops



8% ABV



Brewed in St. Paul by Blackstack Brewing



At Ball Park Cafe

Cucumber Summer

IPA packed with refreshing cucumber, a gentle haze and tropical hop aroma and flavor



6.5% ABV



Brewed in Minneapolis by Indeed Brewing Company



At Ball Park Cafe

Electrick Empress

After a year of long, slow-mixed culture fermentation in an original 1936 cypress wood lagering tank, this beer was transferred onto 6,600 pounds of plums for five more months of maturation on fruit



Hazy, cotton candy pink in color, bursting with the fresh aroma of ripe plum skins



Medium-bodied and fairly dry with a soft lemon-tart acidity and flavor of plums, lemon and pear



5.9% ABV



Brewed in New Ulm by August Schell Brewing Company



At Lulu's Public House, located at the West End Market, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

ENCORE!

Cold press IPA



Bright and lean, brewed with a touch of Minnesota wild rice and fermented cold for maximum crispiness



Drippy tropical fruit and sauvignon blanc spritz-forward aromas come from strata and Idaho 7 hops



6.2% ABV



Brewed in St. Paul by Blackstack Brewing Company



Only served in the Grandstand concert venue, ticket required each day except for Sept. 4 during the free talent show

Epic Yuzu

Light, crisp, tart and refreshing



Exotic yuzu-infused creation



4.5% ABV



Brewed in Minneapolis by Surly Brewing Company



At Dino's Gyros

Fair Mullet

IPA



6.5% ABV



Brewed in Big Lake at Lupulin Brewing Company



At Ball Park Cafe

Grain Belt Lim'

Lager with light malt flavor and a hint of lime



4.7% ABV



Brewed in New Ulm by August Schell Brewing Company



At Schell's Pavillion, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Green Apple Caramel Sour

Sour beer with tart green apples and caramel



4.5% ABV



Brewed in Mankato by Mankato Brewery



At The Hangar

Green Apple Wine Slushie

This refresher features apple wine with a green apple twiast



Wine made in Round Lake by Round Lake Vineyards & Winery



At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood St. between Carnes and Judson avenues

Hangar Honey

This melon wheat beer features the strong aroma of melon with slightly wheaty, sweet, crisp highlights



4.8% ABV



Brewed in Cold Spring, at Third Street Brewhouse



At the Hangar

Hard Lemonade Slushie

A special edition Squoze Hard Seltzer release



Fresh lemons, lemon zest and cane sugar frozen and served as a slushie



5.2% ABV



Brewed in Minneapolis by Sociable Cider Werks



At Shanghai Henri's, inside of the International Bazaar

Hawaiian POG BOLO Hard Seltzer

Tropical flavors such as passionfruit, orange and guava (POG) make up this seltzer



5% ABV



Brewed in Minneapolis by Bauhaus Brew Labs



At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Ave. between Chambers and Nelson streets

Hay-Z

A New England-style juicy pale ale with a hint of passionfruit



5.5% ABV



Brewed in Minneapolis and Stillwater by a collaboration of The Freehouse Brewery and Lift Bridge Brewing Company



At the Blue Barn, located at the West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Hideaway Sunset

Think of a tequila sunrise cocktail in the form of a beer



Orange, grenadine and a bit of sour with a hint of tequila flavor (without actual tequila)



6% ABV



Brewed in Roseville by Bent Brewstillery



At the Hideaway Speakeasy, located in Veranda, Grandstand upper level in the northwest section

Kirby Pucker #34 Preserved Lemon

This drink undergoes a second fermentation with lactobacillus



A collaboration with Moroccan Chef Hassan Ziadi, this sour beer is juicy, sweet and mixed with preserved and fresh lemon



5% ABV



Brewed in Minneapolis by Eastlake Craft Brewery



At Ball Park Cafe

Lemon Razzicle Cream Ale

Refreshing and light like a sorbet



Pinkish-red in color with a slight tang and hint of sweetness that cleanses the palate



Notes of raspberry and lemon zest



5,5% ABV



Brewed in Minneapolis by Indeed Brewing Company



At Mancini's al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson and Underwood streets

LuLunatic

Double dry-hopped IPA consisting of amarilla, cascade and chinook hops



Bright and citrusy hop flavors with a dry finish



7.2% ABV



Brewed in Minneapolis by Surly Brewing Company



At LuLu's Public House

Mango Coaster

Wheated ale loaded with notes of mango and apricot



5% ABV



Brewed in Decorah, Iowa by Toppling Goliath Brewing Company



At LuLu's Public House

Mango Miraculum

Fresh mango puree added to the Miraculum IPA



6.4% ABV



Brewed in Minneapolis by Pryes Brewing Company



At O'Gara's at the Fair

MN Brew Together - Blue Macaroon



Pastry lager brewed with pilsner malt, almonds, milk sugar, marshmallows, vanilla bean, lemon, coconut and blue spirulina



Blue color



5.5% ABV



Brewed in Minneapolis and Rochester by a partnership with Modist Brewing and Forager Brewery



At Ball Park Cafe

MN Honey Chamomile Mead

Mead highlighted by honey from Upper Midwest canola hives fermented on fresh elderflower petals



5.9% ABV



Brewed in Minneapolis by Sociable Cider Werks



At LuLu's Public House

Naughty Shirley

Grown-up version of a shirley temple has a hint of vodka flavor (without actual vodka)



Made with wine from Cannon River Winery



7% ABV



At the Hideaway Speakeasy

Olive Lager

Olive-infused golden lager is a nod to the classic Midwest Martini



5% ABV



Brewed in Minneapolis by Insight Brewing



At Giggles' Campfire Grill

Piña Colager

Crisp American lager is brewed with 100% real pineapple puree, fresh lime zest and a special blend of hops that imparts notes of coconut and tropical fruit



4.5% ABV



Brewed in Minneapolis by Bauhaus Brew Labs



At Cafe Caribe

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake'd Up

Notes of vanilla cake and pineapple in this beer



5% ABV



Brewed in Mankato by Mankato Brewery



At The Hangar

Pitt Boss

Blonde ale infused with juicy smoked peaches straight off the smoker



Slightly smokey, massively peachy and majorly crisp, with a touch of lingering malt sweetness



5% ABV



Brewed in Minneapolis in collaboration with Bauhaus Brew Labs and Animales BBQ Company



At RC's BBQ, located on the north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Liggett and Chambers streets

Ron Gant Was Out

Full-flavored pale ale that "is as crisp, clean and legal as Hrbek's tag in Game 2 of the 1991 World Series."



5.5% ABV



Brewed in Minneapolis by Surly Brewing Company



At Ball Park Cafe

Sip Hop

West coast IPA that's citrus-forward with notes of grapefruit and loads of OG West Coast hops including centennial, chinook and amarillo



6.5% ABV



Brewed in St. Paul by Dual Citizen Brewing Company



At Ball Park Cafe

Strawberry Rhubarb Cider

Freshly pressed apples fermented dry then sweetened with the classic Minnesota combination of rhubarb and juiced strawberries



6.2% ABV



Brewed in Minneapolis by Sociable Cider Werks



At LuLu's Public House

Sunny Brianna

Semi-sweet and crisp profile of wine combined with Island Oasis Hurricane mix, garnished with an orange slice or cherry



4.8% ABV



Wine made in Round Lake by Round Lake Vineyards and Winery



At Giggles' Campfire Grill

Tootsie Hop

Raspberry and chocolate dessert ale



7.2% ABV



Brewed in Minneapolis by Lakes & Legends Brewing Company



At O'Gara's at the Fair

Trippple Orange

Tangerines, Cara Cara oranges and blood oranges mixed with some vanilla beans for a smoothie-style sour



7% ABV



Brewed in Minneapolis by Modist Brewing



At Ball Park Cafe

Tropical Fruit Punch White Claw Slushy

Slushy made with Mango White Claw Hard Seltzer, Tropical Red Bull and finished with fresh fruit punch



At LuLu's Public House

Tumbleweed Hazy IPA

Bursting with big fruit flavors



5.5% ABV



Brewed in Minneapolis by Fulton Brewing



At The Frontier, located on the south side of Carnes Ave. between Liggett and Nelson streets

Walking on Sunshine Watermelon Blonde Ale

Light blonde beer brewed with all-natural watermelon



4.4% ABV



Brewed in Eagan by Bald Man Brewing



At Coasters

The fair will also be bringing back 43 beverages this year, including popular 2021 fruit-flavored wine slushies, chocolate chip cookie beer and dill pickle ale. Check out the full list of returning items here.