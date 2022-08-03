Minnesota State Fair to feature over 40 new beverages in 2022
The Minnesota State Fair is rolling out 46 new beverages for attendees to try this year.
In all, the Great Minnesota Get-Together boasts over 300 drink options, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic. The fair already released nearly 40 new foods and 10 vendors that will make their debuts at the 2022 event.
The fair will be debuting a new non-alcoholic brew in 2022 called the "All Day A-Fair!" The non-alcoholic IPA has intense hop aromas and bitterness that an IPA drinker expects and enjoys, a release said. The drink is brewed in St. Paul by Summit Brewing Company and is available at Shanghai Henri's inside of the International Bazaar.
Here's a list of new alcoholic beverages coming to this year's fair:
- Arctic Moscow Mule Slushie
- A special edition Super Craft Elixir release
- Superior craft ginger beer mixed with zested limes and hard seltzer from cane sugar
- Located at Shanghai Henri's, inside of the International Bazaar
- Arnold Palmer Spiked Slushy
- Arnold Palmer spiked as a slushy
- 5% ABV
- At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Ave. and Liggett St.
- Baklava Cream Ale
- Brewed in the classic cream ale style, its flavored with vanilla, honey, lemon and walnuts to emulate the traditional greek dessert baklava
- 5.5% ABV
- Brewed in Roseville by Bent Brewstillery
- At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson and Underwood streets
- Bomba Bull Frosé All Day Slushy
- Fusing St. Paul-made Gray Duck Distillery Bomba Juice spirited seltzer with a fruity mix of lemonade, strawberry and a kick of Red Bull served frosé slushy style
- 4.7% ABV
- Also at Dino's Gyro's
- Bririta
- Crisp, light flavors and slight floral scent of Round Lake Vineyards & Winery's Brianna blend with Island Oasis Margarita mix for a pure-paradise tropical sipper, garnished with lime
- 4.8% ABV
- Wine made in Round Lake, Minn.
- At Giggle's Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Ave. and Cooper St., at the North Woods
- Cherry Berry Chill
- Red Bull Blue Edition (blueberry) and White Claw Hard seltzer slushie
- At O'Gara's at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Ave. and Cosgrove St.
- Cherry Limeade Blonde
- Sweet, cherry flavor melds with tart, aromatic lime peel and puree
- 5% ABV
- Brewed in Big Lake, Minn. by Lupulin Brewing Company
- At the Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Underwood St. and Murphy Ave.
- Chili Pineapple Express Sour
- Pineapple sour ale rimmed with a light coating of Tajin chili-lime seasoning
- 4.8% ABV
- Brewed in Minneapolis by Pryes Brewing Company
- At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood St. between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden
- Coasters Mango Slushy
- Smooth, fruity and flavorful slushy made with Mike's Hard Mango
- 8% ABV
- At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Ave. and Liggett St.
- Cold IPA
- Crossover style brings together the hop smash of an IPA with the drinkability of a lager
- 6% ABV
- Brewed in Duluth by Bent Paddle Brewing Company
- At Ball Park Cafe
- Crowd Control
- New England Double IPA packed with mosaic, strata and cashmere hops
- 8% ABV
- Brewed in St. Paul by Blackstack Brewing
- At Ball Park Cafe
- Cucumber Summer
- IPA packed with refreshing cucumber, a gentle haze and tropical hop aroma and flavor
- 6.5% ABV
- Brewed in Minneapolis by Indeed Brewing Company
- At Ball Park Cafe
- Electrick Empress
- After a year of long, slow-mixed culture fermentation in an original 1936 cypress wood lagering tank, this beer was transferred onto 6,600 pounds of plums for five more months of maturation on fruit
- Hazy, cotton candy pink in color, bursting with the fresh aroma of ripe plum skins
- Medium-bodied and fairly dry with a soft lemon-tart acidity and flavor of plums, lemon and pear
- 5.9% ABV
- Brewed in New Ulm by August Schell Brewing Company
- At Lulu's Public House, located at the West End Market, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater
- ENCORE!
- Cold press IPA
- Bright and lean, brewed with a touch of Minnesota wild rice and fermented cold for maximum crispiness
- Drippy tropical fruit and sauvignon blanc spritz-forward aromas come from strata and Idaho 7 hops
- 6.2% ABV
- Brewed in St. Paul by Blackstack Brewing Company
- Only served in the Grandstand concert venue, ticket required each day except for Sept. 4 during the free talent show
- Epic Yuzu
- Light, crisp, tart and refreshing
- Exotic yuzu-infused creation
- 4.5% ABV
- Brewed in Minneapolis by Surly Brewing Company
- At Dino's Gyros
- Fair Mullet
- IPA
- 6.5% ABV
- Brewed in Big Lake at Lupulin Brewing Company
- At Ball Park Cafe
- Grain Belt Lim'
- Lager with light malt flavor and a hint of lime
- 4.7% ABV
- Brewed in New Ulm by August Schell Brewing Company
- At Schell's Pavillion, south of the Schell's Stage at Schilling Amphitheater
- Green Apple Caramel Sour
- Sour beer with tart green apples and caramel
- 4.5% ABV
- Brewed in Mankato by Mankato Brewery
- At The Hangar
- Green Apple Wine Slushie
- This refresher features apple wine with a green apple twiast
- Wine made in Round Lake by Round Lake Vineyards & Winery
- At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood St. between Carnes and Judson avenues
- Hangar Honey
- This melon wheat beer features the strong aroma of melon with slightly wheaty, sweet, crisp highlights
- 4.8% ABV
- Brewed in Cold Spring, at Third Street Brewhouse
- At the Hangar
- Hard Lemonade Slushie
- A special edition Squoze Hard Seltzer release
- Fresh lemons, lemon zest and cane sugar frozen and served as a slushie
- 5.2% ABV
- Brewed in Minneapolis by Sociable Cider Werks
- At Shanghai Henri's, inside of the International Bazaar
- Hawaiian POG BOLO Hard Seltzer
- Tropical flavors such as passionfruit, orange and guava (POG) make up this seltzer
- 5% ABV
- Brewed in Minneapolis by Bauhaus Brew Labs
- At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Ave. between Chambers and Nelson streets
- Hay-Z
- A New England-style juicy pale ale with a hint of passionfruit
- 5.5% ABV
- Brewed in Minneapolis and Stillwater by a collaboration of The Freehouse Brewery and Lift Bridge Brewing Company
- At the Blue Barn, located at the West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center
- Hideaway Sunset
- Think of a tequila sunrise cocktail in the form of a beer
- Orange, grenadine and a bit of sour with a hint of tequila flavor (without actual tequila)
- 6% ABV
- Brewed in Roseville by Bent Brewstillery
- At the Hideaway Speakeasy, located in Veranda, Grandstand upper level in the northwest section
- Kirby Pucker #34 Preserved Lemon
- This drink undergoes a second fermentation with lactobacillus
- A collaboration with Moroccan Chef Hassan Ziadi, this sour beer is juicy, sweet and mixed with preserved and fresh lemon
- 5% ABV
- Brewed in Minneapolis by Eastlake Craft Brewery
- At Ball Park Cafe
- Lemon Razzicle Cream Ale
- Refreshing and light like a sorbet
- Pinkish-red in color with a slight tang and hint of sweetness that cleanses the palate
- Notes of raspberry and lemon zest
- 5,5% ABV
- Brewed in Minneapolis by Indeed Brewing Company
- At Mancini's al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Ave. between Nelson and Underwood streets
- LuLunatic
- Double dry-hopped IPA consisting of amarilla, cascade and chinook hops
- Bright and citrusy hop flavors with a dry finish
- 7.2% ABV
- Brewed in Minneapolis by Surly Brewing Company
- At LuLu's Public House
- Mango Coaster
- Wheated ale loaded with notes of mango and apricot
- 5% ABV
- Brewed in Decorah, Iowa by Toppling Goliath Brewing Company
- At LuLu's Public House
- Mango Miraculum
- Fresh mango puree added to the Miraculum IPA
- 6.4% ABV
- Brewed in Minneapolis by Pryes Brewing Company
- At O'Gara's at the Fair
- MN Brew Together - Blue Macaroon
- Pastry lager brewed with pilsner malt, almonds, milk sugar, marshmallows, vanilla bean, lemon, coconut and blue spirulina
- Blue color
- 5.5% ABV
- Brewed in Minneapolis and Rochester by a partnership with Modist Brewing and Forager Brewery
- At Ball Park Cafe
- MN Honey Chamomile Mead
- Mead highlighted by honey from Upper Midwest canola hives fermented on fresh elderflower petals
- 5.9% ABV
- Brewed in Minneapolis by Sociable Cider Werks
- At LuLu's Public House
- Naughty Shirley
- Grown-up version of a shirley temple has a hint of vodka flavor (without actual vodka)
- Made with wine from Cannon River Winery
- 7% ABV
- At the Hideaway Speakeasy
- Olive Lager
- Olive-infused golden lager is a nod to the classic Midwest Martini
- 5% ABV
- Brewed in Minneapolis by Insight Brewing
- At Giggles' Campfire Grill
- Piña Colager
- Crisp American lager is brewed with 100% real pineapple puree, fresh lime zest and a special blend of hops that imparts notes of coconut and tropical fruit
- 4.5% ABV
- Brewed in Minneapolis by Bauhaus Brew Labs
- At Cafe Caribe
- Pineapple Upside-Down Cake'd Up
- Notes of vanilla cake and pineapple in this beer
- 5% ABV
- Brewed in Mankato by Mankato Brewery
- At The Hangar
- Pitt Boss
- Blonde ale infused with juicy smoked peaches straight off the smoker
- Slightly smokey, massively peachy and majorly crisp, with a touch of lingering malt sweetness
- 5% ABV
- Brewed in Minneapolis in collaboration with Bauhaus Brew Labs and Animales BBQ Company
- At RC's BBQ, located on the north side of Dan Patch Ave. between Liggett and Chambers streets
- Ron Gant Was Out
- Full-flavored pale ale that "is as crisp, clean and legal as Hrbek's tag in Game 2 of the 1991 World Series."
- 5.5% ABV
- Brewed in Minneapolis by Surly Brewing Company
- At Ball Park Cafe
- Sip Hop
- West coast IPA that's citrus-forward with notes of grapefruit and loads of OG West Coast hops including centennial, chinook and amarillo
- 6.5% ABV
- Brewed in St. Paul by Dual Citizen Brewing Company
- At Ball Park Cafe
- Strawberry Rhubarb Cider
- Freshly pressed apples fermented dry then sweetened with the classic Minnesota combination of rhubarb and juiced strawberries
- 6.2% ABV
- Brewed in Minneapolis by Sociable Cider Werks
- At LuLu's Public House
- Sunny Brianna
- Semi-sweet and crisp profile of wine combined with Island Oasis Hurricane mix, garnished with an orange slice or cherry
- 4.8% ABV
- Wine made in Round Lake by Round Lake Vineyards and Winery
- At Giggles' Campfire Grill
- Tootsie Hop
- Raspberry and chocolate dessert ale
- 7.2% ABV
- Brewed in Minneapolis by Lakes & Legends Brewing Company
- At O'Gara's at the Fair
- Trippple Orange
- Tangerines, Cara Cara oranges and blood oranges mixed with some vanilla beans for a smoothie-style sour
- 7% ABV
- Brewed in Minneapolis by Modist Brewing
- At Ball Park Cafe
- Tropical Fruit Punch White Claw Slushy
- Slushy made with Mango White Claw Hard Seltzer, Tropical Red Bull and finished with fresh fruit punch
- At LuLu's Public House
- Tumbleweed Hazy IPA
- Bursting with big fruit flavors
- 5.5% ABV
- Brewed in Minneapolis by Fulton Brewing
- At The Frontier, located on the south side of Carnes Ave. between Liggett and Nelson streets
- Walking on Sunshine Watermelon Blonde Ale
- Light blonde beer brewed with all-natural watermelon
- 4.4% ABV
- Brewed in Eagan by Bald Man Brewing
- At Coasters
The fair will also be bringing back 43 beverages this year, including popular 2021 fruit-flavored wine slushies, chocolate chip cookie beer and dill pickle ale. Check out the full list of returning items here.