Minnesota State Fair's Tuesday-only flash sale offers tickets for $12

With the holiday season almost here, the Minnesota State Fair has launched its now-customary pre-Thanksgiving flash sale on tickets for next year's Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The State Fair announced that for Tuesday only, tickets to next year's event are available for $12 for any age guest.

That's a $4 discount on the price charged for those aged 12-and-over in this year's State Fair, and a $2 discount on the price charged for children aged 5-12 and seniors.

It is however $2 more than the $10 tickets the State Fair was charging in last year's flash sale, which came after the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Amid concerns about the pandemic, last year's State Fair saw total attendance of just over 1.3 million, around 60% of the 2.1 million who attended in 2019.

You can find tickets for the State Fair flash sale here. Buyers are limited to eight tickets per purchase.

