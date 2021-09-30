October 1, 2021
Updated:
Original:

Minnesota State Patrol shares photos of car 'completely disabled' by lightning strike

Lightning struck the vehicle near Lengby, Minnesota.
Author:
Car lightning - State Patrol 3

The Minnesota State Patrol shared a few photos of a vehicle that was "completely disabled" after being struck by lightning.

The strike happened around 4 p.m. on Sept. 19 in Lengby, Minnesota, Sgt. Jesse Grabow tweeted. The car was reported stalled on Highway 2.

Car lightning - State Patrol 2

The lightning apparently damaged the vehicle's electronics, disabling the entire thing. They weren't able to get the car to start again. Troopers also noticed burn marks on the roof, and parts of the roof attachment that had been blown off.

According to Grabow, the occupants — who were not hurt — said it sounded like a gunshot.

Before you go, give us a minute to dispel a widely held myth.

Contrary to popular belief, rubber car tires are not the reason a car can protect occupants from lightning. The voltage is way too high for the rubber to act as an insulator

Car lightning - State Patrol 1

Instead, vehicles provide protection because the electricity travels through the metal frame of the car and to the ground. As the National Weather Service points out, a lot of vehicles with rubber wheels — including motorcycles, bicycles, open-shelled outdoor recreational vehicles and cars with fiberglass shells — offer no protection from a lightning strike.

Next Up

covid, vaccine
MN News

Twin Cities Con to offer COVID vaccines, MOA giving boosters

The governor's office and Department of Health made the announcement Thursday.

Car lightning - State Patrol 3
MN Weird

State Patrol shares photos of car 'completely disabled' by lightning strike

Lightning struck the vehicle near Lengby, Minnesota.

moorhead high shcool gsv pro - crop
MN News

Fight at Moorhead HS gets out of hand, multiple officers respond

An altercation between two students sparked a fight between their friends.

Melissa Turtinen - MN State Fair 2021
MN Coronavirus

340 COVID cases have been linked to the MN State Fair

About 1.3 million people attended the event over the 12 days.

coronavirus, covid-19
MN Coronavirus

County infection rates rise almost everywhere in latest COVID report

74 of 87 Minnesota counties saw infection rates increase in the latest report, which is delayed.

EZAYAH MARCELL GOMEZ OROPEZA - booking photo Stearns Co jail
MN News

Charges: Huskies wrestler attacked fellow student-athlete

The victim heard a woman screaming outside and went to check on things, the charges say.

teacher, covid, masks, school
MN Coronavirus

Huge spike in COVID-19 cases among Minnesota students, school workers

More than 2,200 new cases have been reported among K-12 students and staffers in the past week.

st. paul police - ganzel
MN News

Charges: Man repeatedly punched officer, tried to grab his gun to shoot him

The St. Paul officer's face and uniform were "splattered" with his own blood, charges say.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN Shopping

Mall of America teases new clothing, retail shops opening soon

Five new tenants will open their doors in the near future.

Kevin Lamarr Mason
MN News

Minneapolis police seeking murder suspect, who may be in Florida

The 26-year-old is wanted over the fatal shooting outside Shiloh Temple in June.

hydrocodon-DEA
MN Health

Nonfatal drug overdoses continued to increase during COVID-19 pandemic

They mirrored the trend of fatal overdoses seen during 2020.

flickr - jeremy thompson - valleyfair night sign
Minnesota Life

Valleyfair bans bags during Halloween Haunt event

Guests won't be allowed to bring in any type of bag unless "medically necessary."

Related

Flickr - lightning night - laikolosse
MN News

Man struck by lightning while at drive-in movie theater

It happened late Thursday as storms rolled through the area.

MN News

Lightning strike blows hole into side of Kimball couple's home

A bolt struck the home's electrical box.

Screen Shot 2021-08-24 at 7.40.25 AM
Weather MN

Watch: Dashcam captures insane lightning strike in Twin Cities

An impressive bolt of lightning in the Roseville area Tuesday morning.

lightning, golf course
MN News

4 golfers injured by lightning strike in western Wisconsin

The bolt of lightning struck around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Screen Shot 2021-08-29 at 9.07.07 AM
MN News

Lightning strikes Duluth church, causing $185k in damage

The damages will also result in multiple street closures near the church.

weather
MN News

Lightning kills construction worker in Wisconsin, injures another

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the other suffered serious injuries.

Minneapolis Parks Board
MN News

Minneapolis Parks Board ends space-sharing agreement with State Patrol

The move was taken in a close 5-4 vote.

MN News

Lightning strike suspected in house fire near Prior Lake

It happened as thunderstorms passed through Minnesota on Wednesday.