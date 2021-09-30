State Patrol shares photos of car 'completely disabled' by lightning strike

The Minnesota State Patrol shared a few photos of a vehicle that was "completely disabled" after being struck by lightning.

The strike happened around 4 p.m. on Sept. 19 in Lengby, Minnesota, Sgt. Jesse Grabow tweeted. The car was reported stalled on Highway 2.

The lightning apparently damaged the vehicle's electronics, disabling the entire thing. They weren't able to get the car to start again. Troopers also noticed burn marks on the roof, and parts of the roof attachment that had been blown off.

According to Grabow, the occupants — who were not hurt — said it sounded like a gunshot.

Before you go, give us a minute to dispel a widely held myth.

Contrary to popular belief, rubber car tires are not the reason a car can protect occupants from lightning. The voltage is way too high for the rubber to act as an insulator.

Instead, vehicles provide protection because the electricity travels through the metal frame of the car and to the ground. As the National Weather Service points out, a lot of vehicles with rubber wheels — including motorcycles, bicycles, open-shelled outdoor recreational vehicles and cars with fiberglass shells — offer no protection from a lightning strike.