Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award down to 11 finalists

The finalists will be interviewed by a selection panel, with the winner being announced May 1.

The annual Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award has gone from 77 candidates to 11 finalists. They are: 

  • Edward T. Barlow – music teacher at Anwatin Middle School (Minneapolis)
  • Younna Eiden-Giel – social studies teacher at Park High School
  • Jon Fila – English teacher at Northern Star Online, Intermediate District 287
  • Kendall Gonzalez – kindergarten teacher at Matoska International School (White Bear Lake)
  • Paul Houck – English and math teacher at Southwest Metro High School
  • Bradley Hubred – science teacher at Moose Lake Community Schools
  • Erin Karlgaard – third-grade teacher at Lowell Elementary School (Brainerd)
  • Sarah Lancaster – first-grade teacher at Onamia Elementary School
  • Rachel Volkmann – fifth-grade teacher at Gatewood Elementary (Hopkins)
  • Andrea Welvaert – ASD/SPED teacher at Cottage Grove Middle School
  • Eric Zuccola – English teacher at Robbinsdale Cooper High School

A selection panel will interview the finalists and cast votes at the end of April, with the winner of this year's award being announced at a banquet May 1 at the St. Paul RiverCentre. 

The 2021 teacher of the year was Natalia Benjamin, a high school English learner and ethnic studies teacher at Century High School in Rochester.

