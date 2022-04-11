Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award down to 11 finalists

The annual Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award has gone from 77 candidates to 11 finalists. They are:

Edward T. Barlow – music teacher at Anwatin Middle School (Minneapolis)

Younna Eiden-Giel – social studies teacher at Park High School

Jon Fila – English teacher at Northern Star Online, Intermediate District 287

Kendall Gonzalez – kindergarten teacher at Matoska International School (White Bear Lake)

Paul Houck – English and math teacher at Southwest Metro High School

Bradley Hubred – science teacher at Moose Lake Community Schools

Erin Karlgaard – third-grade teacher at Lowell Elementary School (Brainerd)

Sarah Lancaster – first-grade teacher at Onamia Elementary School

Rachel Volkmann – fifth-grade teacher at Gatewood Elementary (Hopkins)

Andrea Welvaert – ASD/SPED teacher at Cottage Grove Middle School

Eric Zuccola – English teacher at Robbinsdale Cooper High School

A selection panel will interview the finalists and cast votes at the end of April, with the winner of this year's award being announced at a banquet May 1 at the St. Paul RiverCentre.

The 2021 teacher of the year was Natalia Benjamin, a high school English learner and ethnic studies teacher at Century High School in Rochester.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters