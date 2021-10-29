MN 'Tiny Mom' with big babies goes viral, is featured on 'TODAY Show'

Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Minnesota 'Tiny Mom' with big babies goes viral, is featured on 'TODAY Show'
Publish date:

Minnesota 'Tiny Mom' with big babies goes viral, is featured on 'TODAY Show'

Her 7-month-old twins combine to weigh 36.5% of her body weight.
Author:

@TheMejiaFamily TikTok

Taking care of one infant is hard enough, but make it identical twins with a combined weight that totals more than one-third of their mom and the parenting job gets a lot more difficult. Just ask the Minnesota mom who has gone viral on TikTok and been featured on the TODAY Show

Alexis LaRue and her fiancé Leo Mejia welcomed twin daughters, Elena and Camila, to the world in March 2021. The now-7-month-old babies are internet famous — as is Alexis, who has been nicknamed "The Tiny Mom." 

Her videos on TikTok are viewed anywhere from hundreds of thousands to millions of times. In a Sept. 27 TikTok post, Alexis is holding her twins and says carrying them is "not for the weak." That video has an astonishing 50 million views. 

Alexis told the Pioneer Press she tips the scales at about 115 pounds and her baby girls weight 21 pounds each. That means every time Alexis holds both girls at the same time, she's carrying 36.5% of her own body weight. 

That's the equivalent of a 250-pound adult lugging around a 90-pound boulder that squirms, spits, poops, burps, cries, pulls hair and is constantly hungry and dropping its pacifier into the unreachable areas of the house. 

According to Stanford Children's Health, newborns generally gain about 1 pound each month and weigh two times their birth weight by 4-5 months, and three times their birth weight by one year. 

Camila weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces when she was born. Elena was 6 pounds, 7 ounces, so they're off the charts compared to a typical growth rate. 

"They are formula-fed and they drink about 6 ounces every few hours during the day. And then we've just been feeding them fruits and veggies, so it's not a whole lot," Alexis said during the TODAY appearance. 

If you'd like to be among the more than 800,000 people following their journey on TikTok, you can find them by searching for @TheMejiaFamily or by clicking here

Next Up

teen covid vaccine - FLickr
MN Coronavirus

Vaccinations among kids 12-17 up since start of rewards program

That's according to Gov. Walz's office, which cited recent figures Friday.

Smokey the Bear
Minnesota Life

Smokey the Bear statue to remain shirtless in International Falls

He'll be shirtless all winter in the "Icebox of the Nation."

Blake Maloney
MN News

Charges: Farmington man killed 3 family members with AR-15 rifle, hammer

Maloney is accused of killing his brother and father days before he killed his mother.

Lagunes SIlva Mower Co jail - crop
MN News

Man charged with helping juveniles rob, fatally beat 75-year-old

The victim was found dead at his Austin home the next day.

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott
MN Vikings

Dallas insider says Cowboys are getting Dak 'ready to play' at Vikings

Prescott is battling a strained calf.

Physical therapy
MN News

Physical therapy firm to pay $4M to settle allegations it made false claims

The company allegedly submitted false claims for outpatient services over a period of five years.

northern-lights-1081752_1280
Minnesota Life

Huge solar flare means all of MN could get a northern lights show

People in the metro could see the northern lights.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, October 29

The latest COVID report for Minnesota.

Minneapolis vote here 2020 - Lorie Shaull, Flickr
MN News

Minneapolis ballot questions: The arguments for and against

Here's what happens if the amendment passes, why it's being discussed, and the arguments on both sides.

costco duluth - mayor emily larson twitter
MN Shopping

Northland's first Costco opens to long line of shoppers

The city of Duluth called the store's opening "a long time in the making."

Screen Shot 2021-10-29 at 9.38.56 AM
Minnesota Life

MN 'Tiny Mom' with big babies goes viral, is featured on 'TODAY Show'

Her 7-month-old twins combine to weigh 36.5% of her body weight.

2000 US-169, Hibbing, Minnesota - October 2018
MN News

Pedestrian struck, killed while trying to cross the street in Hibbing

The 28-year-old man died at the scene.

Related

Screen Shot 2020-12-02 at 9.21.08 AM
Minnesota Life

Baby steals the show in Minnesota family's viral TikTok video

Definitely busting out that wobbly baby move at the next party...

Screen Shot 2020-03-17 at 9.38.50 AM
Minnesota Life

Heartwarming Minnesota photo goes viral amid pandemic

The photo has been shared more than 745,000 times on Facebook.

Screen Shot 2021-10-13 at 3.17.46 PM
Minnesota Life

Minnesota family learns their baby has extremely rare, fatal disease

The baby's mother is hoping to provide her son with the best life possible.

Minnesota Life

U of M student goes viral with 'Bohemian Rhapsody' tweets

Nobody caught on during her three-plus months secretly writing the lyrics.

patriotickenny tiktok screengrab
Minnesota Life

Viral Minnesota TikTok star now raising money to help his fellow veterans

The 79-year-old, surprised with his own scooter last month, is paying it forward.

Minnesota Life

Minnesota 'tiny house' featured on TV show is for sale on Craigslist

What is this...a house for ants?!

kaplans tiktok
Minnesota Life

Minnesota grandparents go viral for 'distancing duo' songs on TikTok

Their most recent duet about getting their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has gotten more than 67,000 likes.

Screen Shot 2019-08-15 at 7.42.13 AM
Minnesota Life

Viral video shows eagle dragging muskie out of St. Croix River

The video has gone viral with hundreds of thousands of views.