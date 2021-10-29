MN 'Tiny Mom' with big babies goes viral, is featured on 'TODAY Show'

Taking care of one infant is hard enough, but make it identical twins with a combined weight that totals more than one-third of their mom and the parenting job gets a lot more difficult. Just ask the Minnesota mom who has gone viral on TikTok and been featured on the TODAY Show.

Alexis LaRue and her fiancé Leo Mejia welcomed twin daughters, Elena and Camila, to the world in March 2021. The now-7-month-old babies are internet famous — as is Alexis, who has been nicknamed "The Tiny Mom."

Her videos on TikTok are viewed anywhere from hundreds of thousands to millions of times. In a Sept. 27 TikTok post, Alexis is holding her twins and says carrying them is "not for the weak." That video has an astonishing 50 million views.

Alexis told the Pioneer Press she tips the scales at about 115 pounds and her baby girls weight 21 pounds each. That means every time Alexis holds both girls at the same time, she's carrying 36.5% of her own body weight.

That's the equivalent of a 250-pound adult lugging around a 90-pound boulder that squirms, spits, poops, burps, cries, pulls hair and is constantly hungry and dropping its pacifier into the unreachable areas of the house.

According to Stanford Children's Health, newborns generally gain about 1 pound each month and weigh two times their birth weight by 4-5 months, and three times their birth weight by one year.

Camila weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces when she was born. Elena was 6 pounds, 7 ounces, so they're off the charts compared to a typical growth rate.

"They are formula-fed and they drink about 6 ounces every few hours during the day. And then we've just been feeding them fruits and veggies, so it's not a whole lot," Alexis said during the TODAY appearance.

If you'd like to be among the more than 800,000 people following their journey on TikTok, you can find them by searching for @TheMejiaFamily or by clicking here.