Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month

Zimmerman gained a new Caribou Coffee this month and a second opening is planned for Elk River this week.

Both new coffeehouses are Caribou Cabin locations, which feature a drive-thru and walk-up window but do not accommodate indoor seating.

The Zimmerman location opened Dec. 5 near the intersection of Highway 169 and 2nd Street. The Elk River location, which opens Wednesday, is near the intersection of Highway 10 and Lowell Ave.

The Elk River location will be open daily from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m., with the Zimmerman location open daily starting at 5:30 a.m.

The openings are just in time for customers to try Caribou Coffee's latest holiday beverages, including the Ho Ho Mint Mocha, Spicy Mocha and Fa La Latte.

A grand opening celebration planned for the Elk River location on Friday will feature $1 off any large or extra large beverage, according to a press release.

The first Caribou Cabin opened in Jordan in 2019, and was followed a short time later by one in Burnsville.