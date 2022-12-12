Skip to main content
Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month

Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month

Caribou Coffee is celebrating 30 years in business.

Courtesy of Newsworthy Communications / Caribou Coffee.

Caribou Coffee is celebrating 30 years in business.

Zimmerman gained a new Caribou Coffee this month and a second opening is planned for Elk River this week. 

Both new coffeehouses are Caribou Cabin locations, which feature a drive-thru and walk-up window but do not accommodate indoor seating. 

The Zimmerman location opened Dec. 5 near the intersection of Highway 169 and 2nd Street. The Elk River location, which opens Wednesday, is near the intersection of Highway 10 and Lowell Ave. 

The Elk River location will be open daily from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m., with the Zimmerman location open daily starting at 5:30 a.m. 

The openings are just in time for customers to try Caribou Coffee's latest holiday beverages, including the Ho Ho Mint Mocha, Spicy Mocha and Fa La Latte. 

A grand opening celebration planned for the Elk River location on Friday will feature $1 off any large or extra large beverage, according to a press release. 

The first Caribou Cabin opened in Jordan in 2019, and was followed a short time later by one in Burnsville.

Next Up

snow, slush
MN Weather

Winter storm and ice warnings issued ahead of dynamic storm

The Twin Cities is under an advisory.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

2 hospitalized after suspected drunk driver crashes stolen truck in Sartell

Police had been attempting to stop the vehicle when the crash occurred.

image
MN Food & Drink

Wisconsin brewer plans place of his own in downtown St. Paul

A hard seltzer program is also planned for the Art Deco-style taproom.

DougKeddieShakopeeSchools
MN News

Shakopee Public Schools teacher dies from cancer

Doug Keddie was recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and moved into hospice care.

JenJohnsonGoFundMe
MN News

Scholarship launched in memory of Lakeville mother fatally struck by driver

Jenni Johnson, 46, was a mother of three lacrosse players.

squirrel, snow
MN News

Charges: Man, 76, shoots at squirrel from his bedroom, hit neighbors' house

The man said he was at "war" with squirrels, according to the complaint.

image
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month

Caribou Coffee is celebrating 30 years in business.

u.s. attorney's office
MN News

Minnesota man gets 20 years for trying to mail drugs into prisons

Walter "Disney" Davis pleaded guilty in June.

snow
MN Weather

On the eve of the storm, here's how much snow is possible

It's an extremely difficult forecast due to temperatures hovering around the freezing mark.

YellowSacSpiders
WI News

Wisconsin school reopens after spiders bit teacher, student

The middle school found more than 30 yellow sac spiders in the building.

image
MN News

Proposed mental health center in West St. Paul aims to fill gap in care spectrum

The center would serve an estimated 150 clients in mental health crisis annually, according to Dakota County.

JanetJacksonFlickr
MN Music and Radio

Janet Jackson to perform at Xcel Energy Center in 2023

Ludacris is the opening act.

Related

Screen Shot 2019-12-20 at 9.27.29 AM
MN Food & Drink

Caribou Coffee opens its first 'cabin' location in Twin Cities

The Caribou Cabin opened in Burnsville on Thursday.

Caribou Coffee
MN Food & Drink

Caribou Coffee rolls out new "cabin" concept

The stores will be drive-thru and walk-up only.

MN Food & Drink

Caribou Coffee releases new 'Vikings Blend'

It'll be available in stores beginning Aug. 2.

Caribou coffee
MN Food & Drink

Caribou honors the Twins by renaming large drinks 'Bombas'

'I'll have a Bomba iced coffee,' one would say.

MN News

Caribou Coffee owner to buy Panera Bread for $7.5B

JAB bought Caribou Coffee five years ago, now it's buying Panera Bread.

caribou-summer-drinks-promo-photo-may-2019
MN Food & Drink

Caribou Coffee debuts coffee shandy for the summer

Does this sound good or gross?

Screen Shot 2019-07-11 at 6.34.50 AM
MN Food & Drink

Caribou launches new line of coffee-in-a-can

Three flavors have been announced by the Minnesota coffee-maker.

Caribour 2021 holidays - 4
MN Food & Drink

Caribou Coffee unveils 2021 holiday cups, rolls out seasonal drinks

Caribou beat Starbucks to the punch with its cup design reveal.