Twins to host post-game concert with country star at Target Field

Minnesota Twins to host post-game concert with Cole Swindell at Target Field

Country singer Cole Swindell is expected to perform for up to 75 minutes after the conclusion of the Blue Jays-Twins contest.

mark grabe, Flickr

The Minnesota Twins, in a partnership with a local radio station, are hosting a post-game concert at Target Field next month. 

Grammy-nominated country music star Cole Swindell will perform for up to 75 minutes following the conclusion of the game between the Twins and the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 4.

Admission is free with a ticket to the game. The Twins are also providing alternative ticket options, which include a Swindell-branded hat and an on-field pass for the show.

Radio station 102.9 The Wolf (KMNB-FM) is the local media partner in this event. 

“Twins baseball and country music on a summer evening at Target Field is a fantastic combination,” Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter said in the team's announcement.

This marks the first time Target Field has hosted a concert following a Twins game. The stadium has played host to 17 different concerts and music festivals, according to the team's website.

For more information and ticket options, visit the Twins' website.

