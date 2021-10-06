Viral Minnesota TikTok star now raising money to help his fellow veterans

October 6, 2021
Publish date:

Minnesota veteran-turned-TikTok sensation now raising money to buy scooters for other veterans

The 79-year-old, surprised with his own scooter last month, is paying it forward.
Author:
patriotickenny tiktok screengrab

When 79-year-old TIkTok sensation "patriotickenny" learned about the crowdfunding effort to buy him a new mobility scooter, his tearful reaction charmed the nation. 

"That is so wonderful," said a shocked patriotickenny (real name Kenny Jary) through tears. "I'm sorry for being emotional but I can't help it." The TIkTok video has been viewed 11.2 million times since it was posted on Sept. 15.

Now, the Willernie, Minnesota, man is hoping to pay it forward. Inspired by his own good fortune, he and his good friend/TikTok manager Amanda Kline have launched a new Go Fund Me. The goal is to buy mobility scooters for at least 25 other veterans in need.

This new effort began Monday and has already brought in more than $24,000, with Kline writing they'll raise money through Veteran's Day and see how big of a gift they'll ultimately be able to make. A scooter company has agreed to sell scooters at a discounted rate of $700, the Go Fund Me says.

People can nominate veterans in need here. More than 500 nominees have already been submitted, Kline wrote.

Jary recently received his first new scooter, a lightweight option that folds up when not in use.

