October 12, 2021
Minnesota water towers compete to be named America's 'Tank of the Year'

Tank of the Year contest

Minnesota water towers compete to be named America's 'Tank of the Year'

Two water towers in the state are currently in the top five vote-getters.
Water towers from across the country are vying to be named "Tank of the Year," with two Minnesota entrants currently jostling among the top five.

Moorhead's southside water tower, recently painted with brand new artwork, currently has the second-most votes in the competition from Tnemec, a protective coating manufacturer. 

Just behind the Moorhead farming-and-singing scene (see above) is Rochester's distinctive Ear of Corn water tower, currently in fifth place (see below).

The contest is driven by votes from the public, with voting open until 5 p.m. central time on Oct. 15 (that's this Friday). The top 12 will be judged by "an international panel  of water tank enthusiasts," which will select a winner, to be announced on Oct. 22. But all finalists will be featured in the Tnemec water tank calendar.

rochester-water-tower

Olmsted County, home to the Ear of Corn, very much would like the Rochester water tower to win. It sent out an email Tuesday, hoping to cobble together enough support to pop into first place.

"Olmsted County … it’s time to step up and share the pride we have for our community’s corniest landmark!" the email reads.

Based on the other entrants, there's certainly a kernel of truth to the county's punny claim. Whether this strategy of harvesting votes will pay off remains to be seen.

Moorhead would also like the bragging rights, and last week called on residents to rally behind the cause, writing, "Show your spirit and your competitive side, Moorhead."

There are a couple more Minnesota water towers with an outside shot of making the top 12 — Vadnais Heights is at No. 21 and Breezy Point is at No. 25. Plus there are additional tanks from across the state lower down. (Apologies to North Branch, which is the lowest-ranked Minnesota water tower on the list, currently below No. 250 overall.)

Minnesota's unusual water towers

6125195517_a82dd8ee32_k
7
