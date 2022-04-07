MN, WI claim 6 spots on list of nation's top 50 craft breweries

Skip to main content
Minnesota, Wisconsin claim 6 spots on list of nation's top 50 craft breweries

The rankings are based on sales volume.

Three Minnesota breweries made the list of top 50 craft breweries in the country last year.

The Brewers Association releases its top 50 list annually, and this week published the newest rankings for 2021. Minnesota appears three times:

22. Summit Brewing
30. August Schell Brewing Company
39. Surly Brewing Company

The rankings are based on beer sales volume. 

Wisconsin is also represented on the list of top 50 craft breweries thrice, with New Glarus (12th overall), Minhas Craft Brewery (17) and Stevens Point Brewery (18) all appearing the the top 20.

Related: Minneapolis makes Mashed list of 17 US cities with the best beer

You can check out the full rankings here.

The Brewers Association is a trade groups that represents small and independent American craft brewers. It found craft beer sales were up 8% last year compared to 2020 (which included various health restrictions due to the start of the COVID pandemic). 

“While the boom in breweries of a few years before has certainly slowed, the continued growth in small breweries shows the solid foundation of demand for their businesses and beers,”  said Bart Watson, chief economist for the Brewers Association.

