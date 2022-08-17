Minnesota, Wisconsin kids competing in USA Mullet Championships

Four follically fabulous kids from Wisconsin and one from Minnesota are in the running in this year's USA Mullet Championships contests.

Two teenagers and three youngsters are among those competing in the neighboring states:

Max Weihbrecht, De Pere, Wisconsin

Callen Steinbrink, Austin, Minnesota

Emmitt Bailey, Menomonie, Wisconsin

Axel Wenzel, Brillion, Wisconsin

Cayden Kershaw, Wausau, Wisconsin

From left: Max Weihbrecht, Callen Steinbrink, Emmitt Bailey, Axel Wenzel and Cayden Kershaw. USA Mullet Championships

The contest started with 675 entries with the grand prize winner taking home $2,500.

Bailey has garnered more than 2,000 votes by Wednesday in the contest's Kids Division and is in the lead. Wenzel is in fourth place and Steinbrink is in 16th, according to the update.

As for the Teens Division, Kershaw leads over Weihbrecht by 300 votes. Kershaw said on Twitter if he wins, he will be donating all winnings to Peyton's Promise, which helps stock food shelves for those who need it most.

Curtis Steinbrink, the father of five-year-old Callen, said his son started growing his hair out about a year ago. Curtis also competed in the USA Mullet Championships last year and finished 11th overall in the country. He tells Bring Me The News he's expecting to compete again next year.

"[Callen] definitely got inspiration to do it like his dad," Curtis said.

Last year, Menomonie, Wisconsin-native Josh Boyette placed third overall in the Teen Division. Additionally, Travis Seifert from Wisconsin placed second in the Men's Division.

The USA Mullet Championships features a Hall of Fame on its website that includes former Minnesota Vikings and NFL Hall of Famer Jared Allen. The nationwide competition started in 2021, stemming from a smaller contest in Michigan in 2020.

The contest goes through Friday. To vote, visit the USA Mullet Championships website.