Skip to main content

Minnesota Zoo starts work to convert monorail track into treetop trail

The trail is scheduled to open in summer 2023.
MNZoo_Treetop Trail rendering (1)
6
Gallery
6 Images

The Minnesota Zoo is starting construction on a new elevated pedestrian trail to replace its old monorail route.

The zoo touted its plan to repurpose its old monorail tracks into what would be the world’s largest elevated pedestrian loop – dubbed the "Treetop Trail" – at a Friday ceremony. Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan joined the zoo’s president, John Frawley, and other officials at the event, which marks the start of construction of the trail.

Set to be completed in the summer of 2023, the trail will sit 32 feet off the ground and run for 1.25 miles. It will also connect the north and south halves of the zoo. The zoo first began exploring the project in 2016.

Funding for the trail comes from the zoo’s “Step Into Nature” Capital Campaign, which raises money from individual and corporate donors.

According to a Friday press release, the zoo has secured around $30 million of the total $39 million needed for the trail.

“It’s inspiring to have this public and private partnership to support the Zoo and the Treetop Trail,” Frawley said in a statement. “We welcome anyone who supports the Zoo’s mission, our connection to wildlife and the elevation of Minnesota as a nature innovator to become part of this historic project.”

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-04-30 at 9.52.05 AM
Minnesota Life

Minnesota Zoo starts work to convert monorail track into treetop trail

The trail is scheduled to open in summer 2023.

Flickr - police lights squad siren - Edward Kimmel
MN News

No charges for officers involved in killing of Forest Lake man

Bradley George Erickson was shot by police in November after a brief pursuit.

ambulance
MN News

One dead, two critical after crash in Lyon County

The crash occurred Friday evening on Highway 23 in Fairview Township.

Big Marine Lake
MN News

Second body recovered after 'boating tragedy' on Minnesota lake

Two men were ejected after losing control of their boat on Friday.

minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension - bca
MN News

Charges: Minnesota father fatally stabbed by son during 911 call

A "doubled-edged dagger-style knife" was found on the couch, and the victim's cellphone was broken on the floor.

Munger mugshot
MN News

Charges: Brainerd man admitted to woman's gruesome murder

Michael Lowell Munger, 53, said he and the victim argued about infidelity before he strangled her with a belt.

Minneapolis police
MN News

3rd killing in 24 hours marks 31st homicide of year in Minneapolis

A man was shot and collapsed in the street in north Minneapolis, police said.

radio station, microphone
MN Music and Radio

Twin Cities radio stars Barreiro, Hartman, Rosen all hit by COVID

The trio announced their situations within a 90-minute span on Friday.

michelle benson for governor
MN News

Michelle Benson withdraws from MN governor's race

Benson also announced she won't seek re-election to the Minnesota Senate.

Screen Shot 2022-04-29 at 2.44.12 PM
MN News

After lockdown, 4 west metro schools to begin security wand screenings

Immediate District 287 announced the plans after a student brought a loaded gun to school in Brooklyn Park on Thursday.

Screen Shot 2022-02-28 at 10.35.03 AM
MN News

Cause of deadly Le Sueur County home explosion revealed

Kailey Lynn Mach, a 20-year-old Augsburg College student, died in the explosion.

photo-0068
MN Property

Gallery: Home in exclusive Edina cul de sac on market for $1.8M

The stunning 6,000-square-foot home is on a 1-acre plot in an Edina cul-de-sac.

Related

putin the tiger dies
Minnesota Life

Putin, Minnesota Zoo's male Amur tiger, dies during routine procedure

The zoo is now home to one adult Amur tiger.

MNZoo_Luka
Minnesota Life

Meet Luka, the Minnesota Zoo's new Amur tiger

The zoo's newest addition arrived just weeks after another Amur tiger died unexpectedly.

nature illuminated - minnesota zoo
TV, Movies and The Arts

Giant, illuminated animals return to Minnesota Zoo this winter

This year's event is also feature a walking experience.

minnesota zoo gladys owl 2 CROP
Minnesota Life

MN Zoo's owl that escaped and died was likely hit by a car

Gladys was an animal ambassador for the zoo.

Image from iOS (45)
Minnesota Life

Minnesota Zoo's drive-through experience is a short but sweet ride

The zoo is launching the drive-thru experience amid the ongoing COVID-19 shutdown.

Minnesota Zoo
Minnesota Life

The Minnesota Zoo will reopen July 24 with safety measures in place

The zoo has implemented measures to keep staff, visitors and animals safer during the pandemic.

MNZoo Tapir
Minnesota Life

The votes are in: Minnesota Zoo names baby tapir

The calf's name means luck.

minnesota zoo
Minnesota Life

Minnesota Zoo launches drive-through to see animals during pandemic

Beastly Boulevard will serve as critical fundraiser for the zoo.