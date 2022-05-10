Minnesota's Crisp & Green to add 30 locations in Florida

Skip to main content
Crisp & Green continues to expand, adding 30 locations in Florida in next 2 years

The fast-casual chain is owned by Minnesota-based Steele Brands and has seen year-to-year growth since being founded in 2016.

Crisp & Green, Facebook

Crisp & Green, the Twin Cities chain known for its salads, grain bowls and smoothies, is opening 30 more restaurants in Florida over the next two years.

Steele Brands, the Wayzata-based parent company that's also behind plant-based chain Stalk & Spade, made the announcement on Tuesday. Five locations will open in central and southwest Florida this spring and summer, with the first to open in Venice, Florida on Saturday, according to a release. 

“Floridians are seeking high-quality food with great flavor that is healthy and they can grab on the run,” said founder Steele Smiley in a statement. “We are grateful to be able to meet customer demand with fresh menu items and become the fast and healthy option in central and southwest Florida this summer. We are ready to expand aggressively across the entire state of Florida during the next two years.”

Started in 2016 by Smiley, Crisp & Green has grown each year since.

It was announced that 10 more Crisp & Green locations will open in Minnesota, including the first non-metro locations in Duluth, St. Cloud, and Mankato.

In total, the chain has 126 locations either open or opening across the country, according to its website.

Smiley's also proceeding with an aggressive expansion of Stalk & Spade. After opening the first location in Wayzata last year, its first franchise location just opened in Edina, and there are plans for 12 more locations nationwide this year.

