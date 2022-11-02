Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka

Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar.

In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”

"We felt the time was now to bring an unmatched tasting and dining experience to our customers who are eager to learn more about the world of wine,” Halper said. “With the first self-service wine bar available in the area, as well as a curated market and chef-driven menu, Wineside will offer a unique experience to all who visit.”

Courtesy of Wineside Wine Bar & Market.

The wine bar features a menu focusing on shareable plates, each designed to compliment Wineside's selection of over 100 wines.

In addition to the wine bar, the new venture features a curated grocery store offering a wide selection of pantry goods, artisan cheeses and meats.