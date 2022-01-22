Minnesota's 'frozen potato freeway' closure attracts plenty of comment

Minnesota has once again attracted national attention for "Minnesota winter" reasons following the hourslong closure of eastbound I-94 earlier this week.

In case you don't know what happened, basically pair of semi-trucks collided, with one of them spilling its load of potatoes near Albertville.

At the time it was 13 below in Albertville, causing the taters to then freeze to the roadway, with several following motorists hitting the potatoes and other debris, disabling them.

So frozen were the potatoes, the Minnesota Department of Transportation had to bring in special equipment to clean them up, with the closure lasting for several hours.

This naturally attracted plenty of comment online, sparked in no small part by Dr. Rose Marie Leslie, who has a large following on Twitter and TikTok, and who can add "coined the term 'frozen potato highway'" to her list of achievements.

The tweet above got more than 15,000 retweets and attracted thousands of comments, adding to Minnesota's ridiculous winter legend across the globe.

Here are some of the better responses: