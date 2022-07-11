Minnesota's Jamie Erdahl named host of 'Good Morning Football'

Skip to main content
Minnesota's Jamie Erdahl named host of NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football'

"This is MAJOR REAL LIFE stuff!" Erdahl tweeted.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

From Bloomington to the big time, Jamie Erdahl has been named a new host of NFL Network's Good Morning Football

Erdahl will host the award-winning football show alongside co-hosts Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt and Will Selva. She'll make her debut on Monday, July 25, with the show airing living from New York City at 6 a.m. Central Time. 

Erdahl was a talented multi-sport athlete at Breck School in Minnesota and went on to play college softball and basketball at St. Olaf University, later attending American University where she got her degree in communications. 

Her first reporting gigs were on the sidelines of Minnesota high school basketball games, which led to a job with New England Sports Network (NESN) as a rinkside reporter for the Boston Bruins, in addition to covering the Boston Red Sox.

CBS Sports hired her in 2014, and in 2018 she was promoted to the top sideline reporter role for the SEC Game of the Week, where she was paired with fellow Minnesotan, play-by-play announcer Brad Nessler. She also served as a sideline reporter for the NFL on CBS, in addition to working NCAA basketball games. 

NFL Media says Erdahl will "continue to work for select assignments" with CBS Sports. 

"To be able to add a talent of Jamie's caliber and experience to Good Morning Football is tremendously exciting for not only the show but NFL Network overall," said Mark Quenzel, NFL Network senior VP, in a statement.

"I have long been a fan of Jamie's since her time at NESN, and throughout her career thus far she has earned a remarkable reputation throughout the industry. Jamie has consistently demonstrated a great knowledge of the NFL, the ability to be versatile and a quick wit, and we look forward to watching Good Morning Football continue to grow with her joining Peter, Kyle, Will and the rest of the team." 

Erdahl isn't the only Minnesota native working as a national sports host. Jamie Hersch, a Champlin native formerly of Fox Sports North, is a host at NHL Network and MLB Network. Rick Kamla, who went to Edina High School and later attended the University of Minnesota, is a popular host on NBA TV. And Jenny Taft, also from Edina, is a host on FOX Sports' Undisputed

Recently, Sloane Martin, who calls Minnesota home after growing up in Los Angeles, was named the play-by-play voice of Learfield's College Football Saturday Night

