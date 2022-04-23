Minnesota's only Pepperjax Grill has closed

The only Minnesota location of Midwest chain Pepperjax Grill has closed.

The Nebraska-based cheesesteak chain, which has 31 restaurants across Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, and South Dakota, confirmed the closure of the restaurant at 3219 West Division Street in a statement to KNSI.

The Google listing for the restaurant shows it to be permanently closed, KJON reports a sign on the door also confirms the closure, and the St. Cloud location is no longer listed on the Pepperjax website.

The restaurant had opened in what was formerly home to a Qdoba Mexican Grill in early 2015.

In its statement to KNSI, Pepperjax blamed "staffing challenges and climate of the current restaurant environment."