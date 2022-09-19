Misfit Coffee to close in Lyn-Lake Minneapolis

Misfit Coffee Company's brick-and-mortar location in the Lyn-Lake neighborhood of Minneapolis will close at the end of the month, but fans of the locally-crafted beverages will still be able to find their favorites around the Twin Cities.

"Throughout all the years we have been so grateful to meet so many amazing people, serve so many amazing drinks, and do so many amazing things," shared a post on the business' Facebook page, announcing the coffeeshop and bar at 2401 Lyndale Ave. S. will close permanently Sept. 30.

Founder Marcus Parkansky said Misfit Coffee did a little bit of everything as a young company and the closure will help the business look to the future.

"Misfit is more than a coffee company, it's really a beverage company," he said, adding Misfit will continue to sell products online, collaborate with local breweries and distilleries and work on wholesale deals. The company is also exploring THC-infused beverages.

And, Misfit will continue serving beverages directly to customers at a weekly kiosk in the Weisman Art Museum and from their mobile truck, which visits Gold Medal Park on Saturdays.

The business began with the mobile truck operation in 2015.

Parkansky said they started roasting their own coffee a few years later and, in 2020, acquired a 3,000-square-foot rental space in Near North to house its production facility.

The retail location in Lyn-Lake opened in 2018 and added a bar last year, serving specialty cocktails such as the "Misfit Manhattan."

In light of the closure, plans to open a new retail location at the Near North production facility this year are on-hold, but could still happen in the future, according to Parkansky.

"We've always got plans and ideas up our sleeves," he said.