Lost a wedding ring? Archaeologists found one at Voyaguers National Park

Missing a wedding ring? Archaeologists found one at Voyaguers National Park

Archaeologists found the ring on Wednesday and are hoping to reunite it with its owner.

Archaeology crews with the Superior National Forest found a wedding ring while surveying the area on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the crew said they found the wedding band on a small unnamed island north of Dove Island, near Voyageurs National Park by the Canadian border.

The crew is trying to get the ring back to their owner.

What's it look like? Ha! Nice try ... you're going to have to describe it if it's yours.

The group also provided exact coordinates where the wedding ring was found.

If anyone realizes it's theirs, they are asked to call the supervisor's office at 218-626-4300 and describe it.

