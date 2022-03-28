MN actor Daniel Durant celebrating after 'CODA' wins Oscar

Minnesota actor Daniel Durant was among the cast members celebrating after "CODA" won the Best Picture award at Sunday night's Oscars.

(Yes, this is one of those "one of us" articles, except in this case Minnesota has a bigger claim to Daniel Durant than it does to say, Chris Pratt and Vince Vaughn.)

Although born in Detroit, Durant grew up in Duluth, Minnesota, and also called Faribault home before becoming a renowned actor.

"I'm just happy you guys accepted us. And you guys are bringing us here, whether it's deaf or hearing, it's a beautiful story to tell. I have so much respect for everyone here, telling their own stories, so really it's a dream come true," Durant said on the red carpet before the Oscars.

Durant attended Lakewood Elementary School and the Minnesota Academy for the Deaf in Faribault, which he joined beginning in eighth grade and where he also played football.

"CODA" (child of deaf adults) stars Emilia Jones, who plays the role of 17-year-old Ruby Rossi, who is the only hearing member of her family from Gloucester, Massachusetts. Durant plays her brother in the film.

Six weeks ago Durant and the cast of "CODA" was anxiously waiting to find out which films were going to be nominated for best picture. Here's the moment CODA was nominated, which shows Durant jumping for joy.

The movie also took home Oscars for Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur) and Best Adapted Screenplay. CODA is only available to watch on Apple TV, and is the first streaming-only movie to win the Best Picture category.

Durant has previously had roles in Season 2 of the Netflix series "You" and he played the role of Matthew on the TV series "Switched at Birth."

