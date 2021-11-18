Couple named  'top hosts' for off-the-grid cabin

Stevie and Juani. Airbnb

The Patagonia Cabin is not for every traveler.

Measuring just over 300 square feet, it has no wifi, requires solar power to run its few electronics, and is not equipped with running water — meaning an outhouse for the toilet, and buckets of rain water for an outdoor shower.

But just 10 minutes from downtown Grand Marais and on a hilltop overlooking Lake Superior, the chic little cabin is the dream getaway for some.

It's precisely why Airbnb named its owners, Stevie and Juani, the top new hosts in Minnesota. After opening the small cabin earlier this year, the married couple have received more than 70 reviews, all of them a perfect five stars, the rental service says.

"We want to be clear that this is an off-grid cabin that was meant to be used as a rustic retreat," the couple writes in the listing. "We know that not everyone digs an outdoor bucket shower or an outhouse."

Stevie and Juani, who met in the Patagonia region of South America, crafted the cabin with the help of Lonnie Dupre — a Minnesota-based mountaineer and adventurer.

The space is a small A-frame with a single lofted bed and a bright wooden interior. Windows look out to Lake Superior, and just outside guests can enjoy a fire pit, take an outdoor bucket shower or simply sit on the small patio.

"We fulfilled a dream of building a sustainable, Patagonia-inspired cabin so travelers can enjoy the same serenity from nature in this rustic refuge that our journey has brought us," Stevie and Juani said in a statement.

You can see more photos of their site at the Airbnb listing.

The service highlighted the best new owners in each state here, while actively encouraging individuals to become hosts on the platform. Of course, Airbnb has reason to highlight these stories — the more hosts they have, the more money they can make.

But being an Airbnb host can be a ton of work, often requires a lot of upfront costs and isn't guaranteed to bring in a ton of revenue.