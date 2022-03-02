MN DNR adds daily sunfish limits to 52 more lakes

An additional 52 lakes will have regulations on sunfish this fishing season in the Minnesota DNR's attempt to protect and improve the size of the fish.

These regulations are in response to angler-driven concerns over how small sunfish have gotten in the state, the DNR said.

“This is the final batch of new sunfish regulations that will be part of the Quality Sunfish Initiative. We’re pleased to be at our overall goal of 200 to 250 lakes with these special regulations,” Dave Weitzel, Grand Rapids area fisheries supervisor, said in a news release. “We’ve had an impressive amount of public support all along for these regulations. Anglers spoke up that they want large sunfish in our lakes.”

With these new regulations, anglers can keep only the prescribed number of fish per day — it's five or 10 on most lakes with these special regulations — but can return the next day for another limit if they don't exceed the statewide inland water possession limit of 20 sunfish per angler.

This year, nearly all lakes with special sunfish regulations will use the same reduced daily limit approach where the statewide possession limit still applies, the DNR said.

"There are a few exceptions so anglers should read the regulations book carefully," the DNR said.

The regulations on the 52 lakes that have been added to the list of lakes with special sunfish regulations go into effect March 1. The regulations are in the 2022 Minnesota Fishing Regulations booklet (starting on page 37) and on signs at water accesses.

Here are the newly-added lakes:

(Note: limits on other fish may also apply, this list pertains only to sunfish regs)

Amelia Lake (Pope Co.) – Sunfish daily limit 10

Andrew Lake (Douglas) – Sunfish daily limit 10

Beuber Lake (Cass) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Blackwell Lake (Douglas) – Sunfish daily limit 10

Boy Lake and connected Swift Lake (Cass) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Crooked Lake and connected Welsh Lake (Cass) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Cross Lake and connected waters including Snake River (Pine) – Sunfish daily limit 10

Crow Wing Lake, 1st (Hubbard) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Crystal Lake (Otter Tail) – Sunfish daily limit 10

Elliot Lake (St. Louis) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Fish Lake Reservoir (St. Louis) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Garfield Lake (Hubbard) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Hubert Lake (Crow Wing) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Island Lake (Becker) – Sunfish daily limit 10

Island Lake near Longville (Cass) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Leven Lake (Pope) – Sunfish daily limit 10

Lida Lakes, north and south including Mud Lake (Otter Tail) – Sunfish daily limit 10

Little Turtle Lake near Marcell (Itasca) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Middle Lake (Otter Tail) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Mill Lake (Douglas) – Sunfish daily limit 10

Minnewaska Lake (Pope) – Sunfish daily limit 10

Minnie Belle Lake (Meeker) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Moon Lake (Douglas) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Moosehead Lake (Carlton) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Ox Yoke Lake (Cass) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Pokegama Lake near Grand Rapids (Itasca) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Pokegama Lake and connected waters including Snake River (Pope) – Sunfish daily limit 10

Red Rock Lake (Douglas) – Sunfish daily limit 10

Reno Lake (Pope) – Sunfish daily limit 10

Ripley Lake (Meeker) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Round Lake (Douglas) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Sanborn Lake (Cass) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Sand Lake and connected Talac and Sorenson Lakes (Becker) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Sand Lake including connected Birds Eye Lake, Little Sand Lake, Portage Lake, and Bowstring River (Itasca) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Sarah Lake (Polk) – Sunfish daily limit 10

Shakopee Lake (Mille Lacs) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Shields Lake (Rice) – Sunfish daily limit 10

Strand Lake (St. Louis) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Sugar Lake (Cass) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Trelipe Lake, lower (Cass) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Trelipe Lake, upper (Cass) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Turtle Lake (Becker) – Sunfish daily limit 10

Venstrom Lake (Otter Tail) – Sunfish daily limit 10

Vermillion Lake (Cass) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Vermont Lake (Douglas) – Sunfish daily limit 10

Villard Lake (Pope) – Sunfish daily limit 10

Washington Lake (Le Sueur) – Sunfish daily limit 10

Whiteface Reservoir (St. Louis) – Sunfish daily limit 5

Wild Rice Reservoir (St. Louis) – Sunfish daily limit 5

The DNR says the regulations are designed with sunfish biology in mind:

"Sunfish spawn in large nesting colonies during the spring and early summer. Parental male sunfish build and defend nests. Females select a male, lay eggs, and leave the eggs for the male to protect. The largest sunfish often get the best spawning sites. These nest-building male sunfish play an important role in regulating the population’s size structure. "When anglers keep the largest sunfish, the remaining small males don’t need to compete with large males to spawn. With the large males gone, the small males devote less energy to growing, mature and spawn at smaller sizes, and fail to grow to the size preferred by anglers."

Sunfish is a generic name for fish that include bluegill, pumpkinseed, green sunfish, orange-spotted sunfish, longer, warmouth and their hybrids, the DNR says.

On Tuesday, the DNR also announced other new regulations for 2022. They include:

— Removing the experimental 17-inch minimum length for walleye on Clear Lake in Washington County. The statewide regulation is now in effect.

— Crappie limit changes for eight lakes, including some that are getting new sunfish limits.

— The sunfish daily limit on Ox Yoke and Sanborn lakes in Cass County has been reduced from 10 to five after the higher limit "failed to meet management objectives," the DNR said.

The 2022 fishing regulations can be found online here or anywhere fishing licenses are sold.