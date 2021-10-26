MN homeowner mistakes large tent for dead moose

A Minnesota property owner spending time outside the state came across a troubling scene while watching his home security camera from afar: A couple of hunters with a dead moose.

The illegal poaching call came from a homeowner on the Gunflint Trail, DNR Conservation Officer Kylan Hill, who covers the Tofte area, wrote in the agency's weekly reports. The homeowner said the two individuals were "dragging a dead moose across the driveway," Hill wrote.

When he went to investigate, he found the caller wasn't actually home, but had been watching their driveway via a security camera while "a few states away."

The reality turned out to be much less illegal.

As Hill explained, the "hunters" the homeowner had scene were actually the neighbors. And the "moose" being dragged across the driveway?

It was just a large tent.

Whoops.

The Minnesota DNR used to authorize moose hunts, but have not done so since 2013 because of the species' plummeting population. Three Ojibwe bands in Minnesota do permit limited hunts, in what MPR News called a continuation of "longstanding cultural tradition" and an expression of treaty rights only restored in the 1980s.