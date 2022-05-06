MN owl returned to the wild after rare recovery from avian flu

Skip to main content
Minnesota owl returned to the wild after rare recovery from avian flu

Minnesota owl returned to the wild after rare recovery from avian flu

The great horned owl released Wednesday is the Raptor Center's first patient to recover from HPAI.

The great horned owl released Wednesday is the Raptor Center's first patient to recover from HPAI.

A female great horned owl returned to the wild this week after an exceptional recovery from the avian influenza, The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota announced Thursday. 

Over 100 raptors at the center have tested positive for highly-pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) since late March. 

The great horned owl released Wednesday is the first raptor patient to recover from HPAI, the center reported —all other raptors sickened by the virus at the center have died or been euthanized. 

The number of HPAI-infected wild raptors continues to grow, with approximately 66% of samples testing positive at the center last week. 

As of May 1, The Raptor Center has tested 189 individuals on admit with 114 testing positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Source: The Raptor Center. 

As of May 1, The Raptor Center has tested 189 individuals on admit with 114 testing positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Source: The Raptor Center. 

Source: The Raptor Center. 

Source: The Raptor Center. 

The great horned owl that recovered from the virus was originally brought to the center after being found in the middle of the road. 

The owl was "quiet and sluggish", but she wasn't showing severe, end-stage symptoms of HPAI, the center reported. At the center, the owl tested positive for HPAI but had low levels of the virus in her system. 

"As she wasn’t exhibiting severe symptoms and our substantial biosecurity protocols allowed us to completely isolate her from others, we were able to give her a chance to clear the virus on her own as we provided support with pain meds, fluids, and food," the center shared. 

The owl tested negative after three days of isolation. 

"We are still learning a lot about this virus and weren’t sure if we’d see long-term impacts from infection, but over the course of a few weeks this owl regained its strength and resumed normal great horned owl behavior," the center reported. 

After a few test flights and one last negative HPAI test, the owl returned to the wild. 

Next Up

Owl
Minnesota Life

MN owl returned to the wild after rare recovery from avian flu

The great horned owl released Wednesday is the Raptor Center's first patient to recover from HPAI.

Screen Shot 2022-05-06 at 9.28.04 AM
Minnesota Life

Wisconsin school cook recognized with national award

Stephanie Sheley is a cook at Holmen High School, located north of La Crosse.

Screen Shot 2022-05-06 at 8.41.55 AM
WI News

Judge to unseal criminal complaint in murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters

The unsealed documents will be available late Friday or Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-05-06 at 7.09.33 AM
MN News

Two arrested after shooting ends with pursuit, crash in Eagan

The incident began when police responded to a shooting in Bloomington Thursday evening.

Daniel Santulli
MN News

Discipline for 13 Missouri students after hazing left Minnesotan with brain damage

University sanctions can be severe, including suspension or expulsion.

Screen Shot 2022-05-06 at 6.57.01 AM
MN News

Motorcyclist rides away after hitting bus, then dies in second crash

It happened in Minneapolis on Thursday evening.

Press Bar fire
MN News

Owner pleads guilty to setting fire to his St. Cloud bar

The Press Bar and Parlor burned down in February 2020.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 3.21.36 PM
MN News

Police release bodycam after Daunte Wright's mom says officer 'grabbed' her

Brooklyn Center police say they were investigating a homicide when Katie Wright began filming officers.

James Blue
MN News

Driver that crashed and killed Motzko, Schuneman sentenced to prison

James Blue was twice over the legal limit and was going as fast as 99 mph seconds before the crash last year.

Rochelle Cox.
MN News

Minneapolis Public Schools names interim superintendent

Cox joined the district in 1997.

Screen Shot 2022-05-05 at 2.39.42 PM
MN News

Here's why you can expect to see more state police in Minneapolis

The State Patrol will conduct more patrols starting Thursday, while the Minnesota BCA will become more heavily involved in investigations.

Viking Lakes
MN News

Union: Workers on Vikings development allege widespread wage theft

Labor organizers say the claims are being investigated by the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry.

Related

Bald Eagle - HPAI
MN News

New data highlights rising toll of avian flu on Minnesota's raptors

Over 30 great horned owls have succumbed to the virus.

Great Horned Owl.
MN News

Great horned owl family of 5 dies near Lake Nokomis, avian flu suspected

The state is experiencing an unprecedented outbreak of the disease, which is 90-100% fatal in raptors.

common goldeneye wildlife rehab center facebook dec 2021
Minnesota Life

As bird flu spreads, wildlife rehabber stops admitting some species

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota announced the temporary policy change over the weekend.

mn zoo gladys the owl rectangle crop
Minnesota Life

Large owl named Gladys escapes from MN Zoo

The Eurasian eagle-owl has been on the loose since Oct. 1.

minnesota zoo gladys owl 2 CROP
Minnesota Life

Escaped owl Gladys dies after being found injured

The Eurasian eagle-owl flew off from Minnesota Zoo staffers on Oct. 1.

turkeys
MN News

Minnesota bans poultry exhibitions over avian flu concerns

Five producers in five Minnesota counties are confirmed to have HPAI.

National Loon Center
Minnesota Life

Look inside the National Loon Center planned for Crosslake, MN

The three-story center is designed to show visitors life from a loons' point-of-view.

MN Lifestyle

The great heights a MN animal rehab center went to help a baby owl

The great horned owl chick fell from its nest.