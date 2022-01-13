MN popcorn shop gets Times Square billboard via 'The Late Show'

Skip to main content
Minnesota popcorn shop gets Times Square billboard from 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

The last time Redmon's Popcorn got national attention, it shut down two days later.

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," YouTube

Redmon's Popcorn had a roller coaster of a December.

The small New Hope shop, launched in early 2021 by former barber Zack Redmon, was featured on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, only for Redmon to shut down the retail space two days later over a county licensing issue.

But things are looking up for Redmon's Popcorn, which is not only back in business at the Winnetka Avenue storefront, but got a second Colbert bump — including an ad in Times Square.

In a segment on Wednesday's The Late Show, Colbert recaps everything that has happened to Redmon's Popcorn since the first segment (with its luxury vehicle-inspired commercial featuring Redmon) aired on Nov. 30. 

"As saddened as I was to hear this," Colbert said of the shop's closure, "tonight, I have some good news. Redmon's Popcorn has resolved their issues and is now officially back in business."

Redmon's Popcorn reopened on Dec. 17 after Redmon said he got the licensing sorted out and his shop in the building up to code. He also got a hand from New Hope Cinema Grill, and is using their commercial kitchen to make his popcorn, CCX Media reported

To celebrate this resurgence, Colbert and The Late Show got Redmon's Popcorn some (very brief) ad time in New York City's Times Square Wednesday, as well as a website plug from the talk show host.

Redmon went live on Facebook during the show, giving big thanks to the show once again and showing his phone as it almost immediately started to ring once the segment ended.

"I don't even know how to explain it," he told the camera. "It's surreal. ... I appreciate all you guys. This is crazy."

The demand for Redmon's Popcorn — featuring flavors such as cheese, hot BBQ, and cookies and cream — has continued, with Redmon's Popcorn saying Wednesday evening he can't keep up.

"Believe me you guys I’m really trying.... It’s just a lot for one ☝️ man but I will keep doing my best to make it some I can start shipping again!!!!" he wrote.

