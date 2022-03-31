MnDOT reveals its 2022 road construction projects

While winter is still grimly clinging on in Minnesota, thoughts are inevitably turning to the what's coming: construction season.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation on Thursday unveiled 235 road, bridge, airport, and transit construction projects it will undertake in 2022 – some of which are new, some of which are continuations of existing projects.

Some of the existing projects seeing major investments in 2022 include the bridge replacements at I-35, I-535 and Hwy. 53 in the Twin Ports ($101 million spending this year), the project adding lanes to I-94 between Clearwater and Monticello ($21 million spending this year), and the ongoing repairs and repaving of I-94 and I-35E in St. Paul ($13 million spending this year).

Among the biggest new projects is converting Hwy. 169 to a freeway system through Elk River, a project costing $130 million in total, $40 million of which will be this year.

“Minnesotans will soon see work zones popping up throughout the state,” said MnDOT Interim Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger.

"Each of these projects represents an investment in a more efficient and reliable transportation system for all people. As always, safety is MnDOT’s top priority – so we urge motorists to pay attention to signage in work zones, slow down, and put away distractions behind the wheel."

Here's a look at some of the notable projects:

New Twin Cities metro road projects

I-94 Oakdale to St. Croix River – July-Nov. 2022: Pave shoulders, construct crossovers and update drainage to prepare for large project in 2023-24 between Hwy. 120 in Oakdale and the St. Croix River. Cost: $9.2 million.

– July-Nov. 2022: Pave shoulders, construct crossovers and update drainage to prepare for large project in 2023-24 between Hwy. 120 in Oakdale and the St. Croix River. Cost: $9.2 million. I-94 and I-35E St. Paul – Apr.-July 2022: Repave frontage roads and ramps, repair bridges between Western Avenue to Hwy. 52 and on I-35E from Kellogg to University. Cost: $3.8 million.

– Apr.-July 2022: Repave frontage roads and ramps, repair bridges between Western Avenue to Hwy. 52 and on I-35E from Kellogg to University. Cost: $3.8 million. Hwy. 36 between Maplewood and Stillwater – May-Sept. 2022: Road resurfacing, drainage updates and intersection improvements. Cost: $17.4 million.

– May-Sept. 2022: Road resurfacing, drainage updates and intersection improvements. Cost: $17.4 million. Hwy. 77 between Minnesota River Bridge in Bloomington and Lake Nokomis Parkway – June-Nov. 2022: Repave road, replace bridge joints, extend right turn lane from northbound Hwy. 77 to Old Shakopee Road, update drainage and trail. Cost: $14.4 million.

– June-Nov. 2022: Repave road, replace bridge joints, extend right turn lane from northbound Hwy. 77 to Old Shakopee Road, update drainage and trail. Cost: $14.4 million. Hwy. 169 in Elk River – Apr. 2022-Nov. 2024: Conversion of highway to freeway system between Hwy. 10 and 197th Avenue. Cost: $40 million this year, $130 million total.

– Apr. 2022-Nov. 2024: Conversion of highway to freeway system between Hwy. 10 and 197th Avenue. Cost: $40 million this year, $130 million total. Hwy. 169 in Edina – May-July 2022: Install traffic management system, lighting and noise wall between Valley View Road and Bren Road. Cost: $3.6 million.

– May-July 2022: Install traffic management system, lighting and noise wall between Valley View Road and Bren Road. Cost: $3.6 million. Stone Arch Bridge Minneapolis – Sept. 2022-Sept 2024: Repair historic bridge. Cost: $5 million this year, $14.83 million total.

New Greater Minnesota road projects

I-35 Barnum (NE MN) – June-Oct. 2022: Resurfacing of concrete pavement. Cost: $9.5 million.

– June-Oct. 2022: Resurfacing of concrete pavement. Cost: $9.5 million. I-94 from St. Michael to Albertville – June-Aug. 2022: Reconstruct and add lanes, reconstruct Hwy. 241 bridge and eastbound CR 19 bridge. Cost: $6 million this year, wider project costing $71 million.

– June-Aug. 2022: Reconstruct and add lanes, reconstruct Hwy. 241 bridge and eastbound CR 19 bridge. Cost: $6 million this year, wider project costing $71 million. I-90 (SE MN) – Apr.-Aug. 2022: Resurface 8.6 miles of I-90 eastbound from 2.5 miles east of Mower CR 1 to just east of Hwy. 63 in Olmsted County. Repair 4 bridges and resurface High Forest Rest Area parking lot. Cost: $7 million.

– Apr.-Aug. 2022: Resurface 8.6 miles of I-90 eastbound from 2.5 miles east of Mower CR 1 to just east of Hwy. 63 in Olmsted County. Repair 4 bridges and resurface High Forest Rest Area parking lot. Cost: $7 million. I-90 (SW MN) – Apr.-Nov. 2022: Resurface eastbound lanes from South Dakota State Line to Beaver Creek, and westbound lanes from state line to CR 11. Install guardrail and lighting. Cost: $18.3 million.

– Apr.-Nov. 2022: Resurface eastbound lanes from South Dakota State Line to Beaver Creek, and westbound lanes from state line to CR 11. Install guardrail and lighting. Cost: $18.3 million. I -90 (southern MN) – May-Aug 2022: Resurface eastbound lanes from Sherburn to Fairmont, update guardrail and improve drainage. Cost: $6.2 million.

– May-Aug 2022: Resurface eastbound lanes from Sherburn to Fairmont, update guardrail and improve drainage. Cost: $6.2 million. Hwy 2 between Fosston and Erskine (NW MN ) – May-Oct. 2022: Replace concrete pavement with bituminous on eastbound lanes, and westbound in McIntosh. Resurface and restripe Hwy. 2 in Fosston. Cost: $17 million.

) – May-Oct. 2022: Replace concrete pavement with bituminous on eastbound lanes, and westbound in McIntosh. Resurface and restripe Hwy. 2 in Fosston. Cost: $17 million. Hwy. 4 from Cosmos to CR 23 (Central MN) – June-Aug. 2022: Resurfacing of 9 miles of highway. Cost: $4.8 million.

– June-Aug. 2022: Resurfacing of 9 miles of highway. Cost: $4.8 million. Hwy 43 from Hwy. 61 to Sarnia Street, Winona (SE MN) – Apr.-Nov. 2022: Reconstruct one mile of Hwy. 43, including addition of 4 roundabouts. Cost: $17.3 million.

– Apr.-Nov. 2022: Reconstruct one mile of Hwy. 43, including addition of 4 roundabouts. Cost: $17.3 million. Hwy. 43 from Rushford to Mabel (SE MN) – Apr.-Oct. 2022: Reconstruct 22 miles of Hwy. 43. Cost: $13 million.

– Apr.-Oct. 2022: Reconstruct 22 miles of Hwy. 43. Cost: $13 million. Hwy. 52 from south of Cannon Falls to north of Zumbrota (SE MN) – May 2022-Nov. 2023: Reconstruction of southbound Hwy. 52, including 2 bridge replacements. Cost: $24 million this year, $69.7 million total.

– May 2022-Nov. 2023: Reconstruction of southbound Hwy. 52, including 2 bridge replacements. Cost: $24 million this year, $69.7 million total. Hwy 65 in Itasca and Koochiching counties (northern MN) – June-Dec. 2022: Resurfacing of 42.5 miles of pavement, repairing culverts, and installing guardrails from Hwy. 1 to half a mile south of CR 8. Cost: $11.1 million.

– June-Dec. 2022: Resurfacing of 42.5 miles of pavement, repairing culverts, and installing guardrails from Hwy. 1 to half a mile south of CR 8. Cost: $11.1 million. Hwy. 65 in Albert Lea (southern MN) – Apr.-Oct. 2022: Reconstruction of highway from Newton Avenue to Shell Rock River Bridge. Cost: $13.4 million.

– Apr.-Oct. 2022: Reconstruction of highway from Newton Avenue to Shell Rock River Bridge. Cost: $13.4 million. Hwy. 65, Hwy. 23 in Mora (east-central MN) – May-Nov. 2022: Replace bridge over Snake River south of Division Street, install multi-use trail on west side of bridge. Cost: $5.1 million.

– May-Nov. 2022: Replace bridge over Snake River south of Division Street, install multi-use trail on west side of bridge. Cost: $5.1 million. Hwy. 68 from Minneota to Marshall (SW MN) – May-Sept. 2022: Widen shoulders on 11 miles of highway, replace five culverts. Cost: $9.2 million.

– May-Sept. 2022: Widen shoulders on 11 miles of highway, replace five culverts. Cost: $9.2 million. Hwy. 71 between Hwy. 197 north of Bemidji and East Movil Lake Rd. – May-Oct. 2022: Resurface and intersection revisions, addition of a roundabout and 7 J-turn intersections. Cost: $14.3 million.

– May-Oct. 2022: Resurface and intersection revisions, addition of a roundabout and 7 J-turn intersections. Cost: $14.3 million. Hwy. 86 in Lakefield (SW MN) – Apr.-Nov. 2022: Reconstruct highway from 9th Ave. S. to Funk Ave., improve sidewalks and lighting. Cost: $7.3 million.

– Apr.-Nov. 2022: Reconstruct highway from 9th Ave. S. to Funk Ave., improve sidewalks and lighting. Cost: $7.3 million. Hwy. 200 in Roy Lake (NW MN) – May-Oct. 2022: Repair pavement and sidewalk, widen shoulders and construct turn lanes from Hwy. 59 to east of Roy Lake. Cost: $13.7 million.

Transit, rail, port, and airport projects