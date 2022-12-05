Skip to main content
MnDOT's now-annual Name a Snowplow contest is back again

Credit: MnDOT

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is looking for the successors to Betty Whiteout, Snowbi Wan Kenobi, and Plowy McPlowface, launching its now-annual Name a Snowplow contest for a third year.

The department says it's asking Minnesotans to "submit their most witty, unique and Minnesota- or winter-themed" snowplow names on its website, which you can do by clicking here.

MnDOT first ran the contest in 2020, which came after the names bestowed upon the snowplows in Scotland went viral that winter. 

This year's contest in Minnesota will be open through Friday, Dec. 16. Those entering can only submit one name of no more than 30 characters.

Any submissions that include profanity or other inappropriate language won't be considered, nor will any political inspired names ("naming snowplows is meant to be fun and lighthearted," MnDOT says).

You also can't submit a past winner, a list of which you can find here.

Here are some of BMTN's ideas. Sorry, they're all really bad ... it's Monday.

  • Kirko SnowChainz 
  • White Plowtus
  • Spray Liotta
  • Rudy Snow-bert
  • Anthony Sledwards
  • The Great Gritters Raking Snow (really sorry)
  • Gilbert Gott-freed-from-the-snow (extremely sorry, RIP GG)

