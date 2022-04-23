MN's best coffee roaster is in Minneapolis, Food & Wine says

A Minneapolis coffee shop and roaster has been named by Food & Wine as one of the best in the country.

The magazine published a feature earlier this month identifying the "best coffee roaster" in every state, with Dogwood Coffee its pick for Minnesota.

It notes that "more than a decade on, this Minneapolis biggie still feels fresh," with customers advised to try Dogwood's Snow Emergency Coffee, a "fruit forward" coffee made up of Natural Ethiopia and a Washed Colombia.

It also gives a shoutout to Dogwood owner Dan Anderson's new venture with apparel designer and entrepreneur Houston White, collaborating to open The Get Down Coffee at 1500 N 44th Ave.

Dogwood Coffee has locations in 1209 Tyler Street NE in Northeast Minneapolis, 4021 East Lake Street in south Minneapolis, and 825 Carleton Street in St. Paul.

