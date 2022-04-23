Skip to main content
Minnesota's best coffee roaster is in Minneapolis, Food & Wine says

Minnesota's best coffee roaster is in Minneapolis, Food & Wine says

Dogwood Coffee Shop has had a presence in the Twin Cities for more than a decade.

Dogwood Coffee, Instagram

Dogwood Coffee Shop has had a presence in the Twin Cities for more than a decade.

A Minneapolis coffee shop and roaster has been named by Food & Wine as one of the best in the country.

The magazine published a feature earlier this month identifying the "best coffee roaster" in every state, with Dogwood Coffee its pick for Minnesota.

It notes that "more than a decade on, this Minneapolis biggie still feels fresh," with customers advised to try Dogwood's Snow Emergency Coffee, a "fruit forward" coffee made up of Natural Ethiopia and a Washed Colombia.

It also gives a shoutout to Dogwood owner Dan Anderson's new venture with apparel designer and entrepreneur Houston White, collaborating to open The Get Down Coffee at 1500 N 44th Ave.

Dogwood Coffee has locations in 1209 Tyler Street NE in Northeast Minneapolis, 4021 East Lake Street in south Minneapolis, and 825 Carleton Street in St. Paul.

Follow Bring Me The News on YouTube

Next Up

police tape, crime scene
MN News

One dead, one arrested following assault in Warehouse District

The assault occurred on the 600 block of 1st Street North Friday morning.

tornado
MN Weather

Tornado watch issued ahead of afternoon storms in Minnesota

Much of the west of the state is in the watch area.

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 10.13.01 AM
MN Food & Drink

MN's best coffee roaster is in Minneapolis, Food & Wine says

Dogwood Coffee Shop has had a presence in the Twin Cities for more than a decade.

rich stanek governor video screengrab
MN News

GOP candidate Rich Stanek to limit campaign activity following car crash

Stanek had previously stated he intended to return to campaigning just a few days after the April 12 crash.

Screen Shot 2022-04-23 at 8.36.56 AM
MN Food & Drink

Minnesota's only Pepperjax Grill has closed

A sign on the restaurant in St. Cloud confirms the closure.

Washington Crossing the Delaware
TV, Movies and The Arts

Painting formerly at Winona gallery expected to fetch $15M to $20M at auction

Here's how the painting made its way from the White House to the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona, Minnesota.

Chisholm Shooting
MN News

Authorities ID man shot dead by police in Chisholm, officers who fired

The Minnesota BCA claims that the 38-year-old came out of a house with knives in his hand.

storm
MN Weather

Severe storms could move through the Twin Cities on Saturday

Storms could pop by late afternoon.

Riana and Sean Barry
MN News

Public vigil to honor family slain in devastating murder-suicide

The four family members were killed by a relative, who later took his own life.

Country Inn
MN News

Man who claimed to have child hostage arrested after standoff

The 29-year-old suspect falsely claimed to have a child hostage in the bathroom, authorities say.

Alec Ausmus
TV, Movies and The Arts

Minnesota native Alec Ausmus is joining KSTP's sports team

He's coming home to the Twin Cities from his current role in Wichita, Kansas.

Screen Shot 2022-04-22 at 3.47.14 PM
MN News

Man's body found after explosion, fire at northern MN home

The 45-year-old died from smoke inhalation.

Related

Screen Shot 2021-02-08 at 2.49.47 PM
MN Food & Drink

Food & Wine says Lindstrom spot has Minnesota's best donuts

Ope, this won't be controversial at all.

Screen Shot 2020-11-05 at 10.10.44 AM
MN Food & Drink

Peace Coffee closing 2 downtown locations, will refocus on wholesale

Its Longfellow shop will be taken over by Wildflyer Coffee.

Screen Shot 2020-02-04 at 7.34.53 AM
MN Food & Drink

Food Network says MN brewery has one of America's best chicken sandwiches

Quite the accolade for Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub in Minneapolis.

People’s Organic Coffee and Wine Cafe at the Galleria
MN Food & Drink

People’s Organic Coffee and Wine Cafe to open Southdale location

It will be the company's sixth in the Twin Cities.

Screen Shot 2020-01-28 at 1.45.52 PM
MN Food & Drink

Food writer claims Minneapolis is home to MN's best doughnut

Their selection is Bogart's Doughnut Co.

walleye sandwich
MN Food & Drink

Food & Wine says MN's best sandwich is at Tavern on Grand

Hint: It's not a cheese-stuffed burger.

Screen Shot 2022-02-23 at 1.05.43 PM
MN Food & Drink

Donations pour in to save Uptown restaurant threatened by closure

The KinhDo restaurant has been plying its trade for more than 30 years, but saw its rent increased by a new building owner last year.

Spyhouse Coffee
MN Business

Spyhouse Coffee acquired by Kansas City-based company

The coffee chain will continue to operate independently in the Twin Cities.