MOA theater to debut wrap-around, 270-degree movie screen

The new technology will expand the movie screen onto the side walls of the theater auditorium.

The movie theater at the Mall of America will begin projecting films onto auditorium sidewalls this month to create a new, immersive experience for audiences. 

B&B Theatres at MOA announced plans are ahead of schedule and the ScreenX Auditorium could open as soon as Memorial Day weekend for the opening of Top Gun: Maverick

The multi-projection platform offered by ScreenX is the "first-of-its-kind in the world," according to B&B Theatres. ScreenX expands the film projection beyond the main screen, using five projectors in total to also include the two side walls, extending the film all the way to the back of the auditorium. 

An official ribbon cutting event is planned for June 15. 

"Our guests will be blown away by the immersive experience of ScreenX, that needs to be seen to be believed!" said B&B theatre CEO Bob Bagby.

B&B Theatre opened at the Mall of America last summer, moving into the former CMX space. It is the company's first and thus far only location in Minnesota.

