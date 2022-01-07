MOA to celebrate 30 years with 90s-themed drag show

Skip to main content

Mall of America to celebrate 30 years with 90s-themed drag show

The show will take place Jan. 21, with tickets going on sale Monday.
Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons

Mall of America will celebrate 30 years since it first opened with a 90s-themed drag show.

The “Back to the 90s” drag show will take place on Jan. 21 at the mall’s rotunda.

The event will feature drag queens from the TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race, including Jaidynn Diore Fierce, Farrah Moan and Latrice Royale. Local drag queen Mercedes Iman Diamond, show director at the Gay 90s in downtown Minneapolis, will also be at the event.

The drag show is put on by Flip Phone, which organizes drag events in Minneapolis, including brunches and shows at various venues like Union’s rooftop and the Saloon.

According to the Star Tribune, it will be the mall’s first drag show.

Tickets for the show go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear attire inspired by the 1990s. 

