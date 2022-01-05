Modist Brewing to require COVID vaccine or negative test

Another Minnesota brewery will require patrons to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a recent negative COVID-19 test.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Modist Brewing Company at 505 N 3rd St. in Minneapolis said the policy goes into effect on Thursday, Jan. 6.

"As humans attempting to navigate this thing that all humans are currently enduring, we've updated our COVID-19/vaccination policies with the goal of keeping humans healthy and safe while visiting our taproom," the brewery said.

Those who are 18 and older who visit the taproom for indoor service must show their proof of vaccination or their negative COVID test at the bar when they enter. And it must "clearly match the guest's ID," Modist said.

Modist will accept a physical vaccination card, a photo of a complete vaccination card or digital immunization records.

For those showing negative tests, Modist will only accept proof of a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours of their visit. Acceptable tests include Minnesota Department of Health/Vault tests results or an email from the testing provider. Screenshots and printouts of test results are not accepted, neither are at-home rapid tests.

Those under the age of 18 can visit the taproom without proof of vaccination or negative COVID test, with Modist saying any risk or exposure for kids is at the parent's discretion.

Meanwhile, Modist "strongly recommends" all visitors wear a facemask but they will not be enforcing a mask mandate at this time.

For those who don't want to reveal their vaccination status or show a negative COVID test, Modist says you can place a beer or merchandise order to be picked up, regardless of vaccination status.

You can find the brewery's entire policy here.

Modist Brewing Company is the latest to require people to be vaccinated or prove they don't have COVID. Dual Citizen Brewing Company in St. Paul and Fair State Brewing Cooperative in Minneapolis announced similar policies last month.