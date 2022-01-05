Modist Brewing to require COVID vaccine or negative test

Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Modist Brewing in Minneapolis to require COVID vaccine or negative test

Modist Brewing in Minneapolis to require COVID vaccine or negative test

The policy goes into effect on Thursday.

Modist Brewing Company, Facebook

The policy goes into effect on Thursday.

Another Minnesota brewery will require patrons to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a recent negative COVID-19 test. 

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Modist Brewing Company at 505 N 3rd St. in Minneapolis said the policy goes into effect on Thursday, Jan. 6. 

"As humans attempting to navigate this thing that all humans are currently enduring, we've updated our COVID-19/vaccination policies with the goal of keeping humans healthy and safe while visiting our taproom," the brewery said. 

Those who are 18 and older who visit the taproom for indoor service must show their proof of vaccination or their negative COVID test at the bar when they enter. And it must "clearly match the guest's ID," Modist said. 

Modist will accept a physical vaccination card, a photo of a complete vaccination card or digital immunization records. 

For those showing negative tests, Modist will only accept proof of a negative COVID test within the last 72 hours of their visit. Acceptable tests include Minnesota Department of Health/Vault tests results or an email from the testing provider. Screenshots and printouts of test results are not accepted, neither are at-home rapid tests. 

Those under the age of 18 can visit the taproom without proof of vaccination or negative COVID test, with Modist saying any risk or exposure for kids is at the parent's discretion. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Meanwhile, Modist "strongly recommends" all visitors wear a facemask but they will not be enforcing a mask mandate at this time. 

For those who don't want to reveal their vaccination status or show a negative COVID test, Modist says you can place a beer or merchandise order to be picked up, regardless of vaccination status. 

You can find the brewery's entire policy here

Modist Brewing Company is the latest to require people to be vaccinated or prove they don't have COVID. Dual Citizen Brewing Company in St. Paul and Fair State Brewing Cooperative in Minneapolis announced similar policies last month.

Next Up

modist brewing company
MN Food & Drink

Modist Brewing to require COVID vaccine or negative test

The policy goes into effect on Thursday.

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Suspected gunman from MOA shooting arrested in Roseville

The suspect is an 18-year-old from St. Paul.

Gopher Basketball
MN Gophers

Illinois bullies Gophers in return to Big Ten play

The Illini revealed a major flaw in Minnesota's 76-53 loss.

SNOW
MN Weather

Winter storm update: Dangerous travel conditions Wednesday in MN

Snow totals have been bumped up and might go even higher.

bryn mawr market GSV 414 Cedar Lake Rd S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August - crop 2021
MN News

Charges: 15-year-old shot young cashier in foot, stomach

He's one of three teenagers charged in connection with the violent incident.

aitkin co republicans post
MN News

Spotlight on MN Republicans group over Jan. 6 'candlelight vigil' post

A group member took responsibility for the now-deleted post, saying it was a mistake.

covid, covid testing
MN Coronavirus

MN opening 3 new community COVID testing sites

The state will also send more at-home tests to schools and community groups.

Jim Hagedorn
MN Coronavirus

Rep. Jim Hagedorn tests positive for COVID-19

The congressman is being treated at Mayo Clinic at the request of his doctors.

stalk & spade
MN Food & Drink

Plant-based restaurant Stalk & Spade announces 3rd Twin Cities location

It'll be the concept's third Minnesota location.

ice fish house unsplash stock crop
MN News

'Large fireball' consumes fish house, injures 4 occupants

Two of the injured individuals were transported for care via air ambulance.

duluth fire
MN News

Squatters were camping at condemned Duluth home prior to fire

The fire that caused $70,000 worth of damage was said to be accidental.

mankato crash
MN News

Fatal crash closes southbound Highway 169 in Mankato

The crash happened on the bridge over the Blue Earth River near Honeymead.

Related

dual citizen brewing
MN Food & Drink

St. Paul brewery to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

Staff will also be required to wear masks and test negative for COVID.

Minnesota Orchestra
MN Music and Radio

MN Orchestra to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test, masks

The new safety protocols for the season go in effect in September.

First avenue
MN Music and Radio

First Avenue to require COVID vaccine proof or negative test for all events

The policy goes into effect immediately.

Wikimedia COmmons - Cedar Cultural Center - crop
MN Music and Radio

Cedar Cultural Center to require proof of COVID vaccination or negative test

The new policy applies to all events at the Minneapolis venue.

basilica block party
MN Music and Radio

Basilica Block Party to require proof of vaccination or negative test

The Cities 97.1 music festival announced the new policy Friday.

movie theater
TV, Movies and The Arts

MN movie theater to require vaccines for some showings

Moviegoers will have to show proof they've been vaccinated.

Facebook - Hark Cafe - to-go bag cup
MN Food & Drink

Minneapolis cafe requiring proof of vaccination, negative test to dine inside

The new rule does not apply to outdoor dining, takeout or delivery.

FLickr - vaccine COVID - SELF Magazine
MN Coronavirus

Deadline for workplace COVID vaccine, testing requirements revealed

State officials are reviewing the federal rule and crafting an action plan.