Money Gal Coaching: 3 ways to keep your gift-giving on budget

Kelly Blodgett launched Money Gal Coaching with a goal of serving people who, like her, were burdened by debt. You can get her tips for paying down debt on a regular basis at Bring Me The News, in addition to the Money Gal Coaching website and Facebook page. Here is her latest story:

Here we are, Christmas week and you last-minute shoppers are starting to scramble (don’t worry, I am right there with you). Just because time is limited, it doesn’t mean your credit card needs to take a hit.

Use these three tips to give a loved one something they will enjoy without creating January debt – reducing a bit of your stress!

Gift pickup

We’ve done it before with groceries and here it is again, the Mall of America is allowing you to do all your shopping with one single pickup at Guest Services. Navigating four levels will take time and cost you money (we see you Cinnabon). But by shopping in advance you can reduce your time taking those laps while spending less money on your gifts. With thousands of in-stock items you won’t leave with an empty cart.

Spending limits

If you didn’t jump on the budgeting bandwagon earlier this year for Christmas, that’s OK! Even though you’re shopping last minute, you can still have an amount that you are looking to spend to stop yourself from buying the first, possibly most expensive item.

Also, have conversations with those that you are exchanging presents with to see how much you both are able to spend. It will give you guidance and reduce stress knowing you’re on the same page.

Bonus points for using an app like Elfster to help your loved ones give you ideas. You can also track your shopping list, how much you spent and where you hide the gifts in the house.

Giving your time

And last but definitely not least, share your time. If COVID taught us anything it’s that we missed spending time with people. You can write out a nice card, design a coupon book or create a scavenger hunt. These can lead to gifting a loved one a 5-star meal prepared by you, free babysitting for a night of their choice or an impromptu date night as you explore a new part of town.

Don’t forget to be creative and to remember why we love the holidays so much. It’s not about the physical things we receive. It’s about spending time with loved ones, showing them that we care and hopefully working a little less.

