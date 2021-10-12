Money Gal Coaching: How to be smart about spending for personal growth

Kelly Blodgett launched Money Gal Coaching with a goal of serving people who, like her, were burdened by debt. You can get her tips for paying down debt on a regular basis at Bring Me The News, in addition to the Money Gal Coaching website and Facebook page. Here is her latest story:

We’ve all paid extra for guac or bought the fancy coffee on the way to work because frankly, we know we deserved it. But how do you overcome moments in life when societal pressure to go the cheap route starts to cloud your focus when you're trying to spend to invest in bettering yourself.

For example, hiring a personal trainer to get ready for a marathon or investing in a new wardrobe for your dream job. Some might say you don't need the trainer, nor do you need a new wardrobe to look the part at your new job. But is spending on yourself in such situations always unnecessary? Absolutely not.

Here are some things I find people telling themselves that keep them from investing in areas of personal growth – and why it's important to overcome that self doubt.

Spending money on ourselves can feel selfish

Raise your hand if you have ever felt guilty when you spend money on yourself when it could go towards something that is more ‘responsible.' We've all been there! We get shamed or judged by society (maybe it's friends or family) when we spend $150 on a monthly gym membership when we are living paycheck to paycheck.

Of course it makes sense to pay off debt first or save for a down payment on a house, but those things take time and we also have to be sure we are taking care of ourselves in the present.

There are tons of free resources, so why pay for it?

The internet is full of wonderful things and you can figure anything out for zero dollars. While this is true the internet is also full of conflicting and sometimes false advice. On top of that, accountability is often missing when we go after something new and potentially difficult on our own.

But there’s a happy medium and I’m here to say that I paid off my debt on my own by researching things on the internet. Are you the type of person that is willing to put in this work? If yes, great, what has stopped you up until this point?

If not, that’s when reach out to professionals makes sense. Whether we want to lose weight, become educated on a specific topic or update a space in your home, outside support helps get the job done.

So many options and we can’t afford them all

When choosing between paying for the personal trainer, hiring a designer to update our new in-home office or speaking with someone about how to get out of debt, the answer is unique to everyone. We most likely can’t afford to do them all which is why we need to determine which items are priorities.

Also remember to go after things that align with your happiness. When resources are tight you will want to go after items that will change your life for the better.

Ensuring personal growth fits in our budget

Let’s focus on debt and money for this one. It would be silly for me to say, 'hire a personal finance coach, don’t worry about all the debt you have!' But in the same breath, where is your money currently going that would temporarily allow you to hire someone to help clarify some of the stressful parts of your money?

Reducing your spending to pay for anything isn’t always permanent, it’s a choice we make everyday. We buy generic brands at the store to spend less on groceries or we opt for the slightly older car model to reduce our monthly payment.

If getting out of debt or finding financial clarity is a priority, I would ask you to see how you can adjust your regular spending to ensure you don’t go further into debt during this process.

Here’s a good article that differentiates spending for growth versus comfort.

Applying what we learn to make it all worth it

Once we make that investment into ourselves, it’s important to implement what we learned and to continue the work on our own. With the personal trainer example, you probably won’t need one forever. You can learn the techniques they taught you to create your own workouts and to build a routine that you are comfortable following. The same goes with a personal finance coach, they should help you get to the next level to gain back the confidence and trust you once had in yourself.

Ready to learn more or get started? Book a free call with me and let’s put financial clarity on top of your priority list this year.

