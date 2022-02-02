The monthlong movie festival in the Science Museum of Minnesota’s massive Omnitheater will start Friday.

Omnifest will feature five different movies on the giant screen, which is 70 feet wide and 90 feet high, and features a domed screen meant to provide an immersive experience.

Running through March 6, Omnifest will show movies Wednesday through Sunday.

Movies shown include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, which looks at both prehistoric and human-caused climate change, and Hubble, which features images from the NASA's Hubble telescope.

Other movies shown at Omnifest are Island of Lemurs: Madagascar, Deep Sea and Galapagos.

Attendees over the age of five are required to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours, per St. Paul’s city ordinance.

Tickets can be reserved in advance. Members of the museum are allowed one free movie per visit. Discounted tickets are available for adults who qualify for certain programs including Food Stamps, MinnesotaCare and Social Security Disability Benefits.