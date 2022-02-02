Skip to main content
Monthlong Omnifest movie series returns to Science Museum of Minnesota

Monthlong Omnifest movie series returns to Science Museum of Minnesota

The movie festival will feature five different movies starting Friday.

Science Museum of Minnesota

The movie festival will feature five different movies starting Friday.

The monthlong movie festival in the Science Museum of Minnesota’s massive Omnitheater will start Friday.

Omnifest will feature five different movies on the giant screen, which is 70 feet wide and 90 feet high, and features a domed screen meant to provide an immersive experience.

Running through March 6, Omnifest will show movies Wednesday through Sunday.

Movies shown include Dinosaurs of Antarctica, which looks at both prehistoric and human-caused climate change, and Hubble, which features images from the NASA's Hubble telescope.

Other movies shown at Omnifest are Island of Lemurs: Madagascar, Deep Sea and Galapagos.

Attendees over the age of five are required to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours, per St. Paul’s city ordinance.

Tickets can be reserved in advance. Members of the museum are allowed one free movie per visit. Discounted tickets are available for adults who qualify for certain programs including Food Stamps, MinnesotaCare and Social Security Disability Benefits.

Next Up

VK_GM_Presser-3
MN Vikings

The Vikings, Harbaugh and 'playing it safe' with a coaching hire

The Vikings have a final four, how should they pick a winner?

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 9.29.03 AM
MN News

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP straw poll for governor

Jensen easily outpaced the other GOP candidates, though fell short of a majority.

police lights
MN News

Orono PD: 'While you were sleeping people were creeping' through homes

A significant number of crimes were reported in the Orono area.

Richfield livestream Feb 2 2022 mayor Gonzalez
MN News

Police: Suspects in Richfield school shooting were students

The 17-year-old shooting victim remains in critical condition Wednesday morning.

bloomington police department
MN News

Charges: Man rammed cop cars with stolen truck, sparked 100 mph chase

He's accused of leading police on a chase that reached 100 mph.

fire
MN News

Human remains found following house fire in Nicollet County

Firefighters arrived to find the house fully engulfed.

Screen Shot 2022-01-30 at 9.01.59 AM
MN Sports

Here's how cold it will be during the USMNT game in St. Paul

The air temp and wind chill will be at the cancellation threshold, per FIFA recommendations. But the game is still on as planned.

covid test airport
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 2

The latest data from MDH.

Minneapolis police shooting 1
MN News

Officer fatally shot armed man 9 seconds into search warrant, MPD says

Bodycam footage of police shooting exists and could 'potentially' be released, the interim chief said.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin Co. sheriff won't seek re-election, won't resign after DWI

Documents show he was going 125 mph before he crashed and lied to law enforcement at the scene.

Screen Shot 2020-11-01 at 6.52.04 AM
MN News

Medical examiner ID's 2 women found dead in Crystal home

A 911 caller had reported seeing two bodies inside the home.

Klint Kubiak
MN Vikings

Klint Kubiak reportedly joining Denver Broncos

Kubiak's one-year run as an offensive coordinator is over.

Related

science-museum-of-minnesota
Minnesota Life

Science Museum of Minnesota will reopen Sept. 4

Museum members have gotten earlier access to exhibits.

Minnesota Life

Science Museum puts the mummified 'Dayton's Monkey' on display

They explain how it was naturally mummified in an air duct.

Screen Shot 2021-07-04 at 9.23.56 AM
Minnesota Life

Science Museum working to choose Minnesota's official state fossil

The museum is also seeking recommendations from the public for a potential state fossil.

Screen Shot 2019-04-26 at 10.01.35 AM
Minnesota Life

'Star Wars' fan? You'll want to head to the Science Museum this weekend

'The Nostalgia Awakens' opens at the Science Museum this weekend.

Screen Shot 2019-09-26 at 8.02.32 AM
Minnesota Life

Already a global hit, the Body Worlds Rx exhibit heads to Science Museum

The exhibit uses real human specimens to explain the health and vulnerability of the body.

science-museum-of-minnesota
MN News

Science Museum of Minnesota to reopen this weekend

The museum will be open on weekends with limited capacity and other safety precautions.

Minnesota Life

Science Museum turning the mummified monkey into business

This would be a real life example of monkey business.

Minnesota Life

Hundreds laid off after closure of Science Museum, Children's Museum

The layoffs are temporary until the museums can re-open.