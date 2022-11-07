More Main Stage acts revealed for WE Fest 2023

With headliners Morgan Wallen, Brad Paisley, and Kane Brown already confirmed for WE Fest 2023, the rest of the Main Stage acts have been revealed.

Gabby Barrett, Chase Rice, Travis Tritt, Blackberry Smoke and more have been announced to perform for the 40th event scheduled for Aug. 3-5, 2023.

A vast majority of tickets are sold out, however, five areas have limited availability as of Monday.

A full list of artists performing at the Main Stage, including headliners:

Morgan Wallen

Brad Paisley

Kane Brown

Brothers Osborne

Gabby Barrett

Chase Rice

Travis Tritt

Blackberry Smoke

Ernest

Bailey Zimmerman

Neal McCoy

Jo Dee Messina

Ashland Craft

Ben Burgess

Ashley Cooke

Cowboy Troy will be the host, according to organizers. He performed at the music festival in 2006 and 2009, and was the emcee in 2022.

Other acts to perform on the Country Club and Barn stages will be announced in the coming weeks.

It's Wallen's first appearance at WE Fest. Brown last appeared at the event in 2017, while Paisley has performed there multiple times, first in 2003, and then as a headliner in 2008, 2011, and 2014.

This will also mark first appearances by all of the main stage acts, except for Tritt, McCoy and Messina. Tritt has performed in Detroit Lakes in 1992, 1996, 2004 and 2014; McCoy performed in 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2008; and Messina performed in 1999, 2002 and 2003.