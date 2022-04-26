More than 30 vendors coming to Stillwater's Food Truck Extravaganza

Stillwater's annual Food Truck Extravaganza will feature 31 vendors this summer.

The summer foodie favorite will be held Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds, located at 12300 40th St. N, and will again be hosted by the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce.

Robin Anthony, the executive director of the chamber, referred to the event as "a mini State Fair in Stillwater" that "has grown to be one of the largest food truck events in the Midwest."

Tickets are $5 and kids 5 and under get in free. Parking is also free. Of course, the food and drinks aren't free once you're inside the gates, but the options are virtually limitless. Here are the 31 food trucks that will be operating during the extravaganza.

9 Yum Yum

Adam's Gyros

Amish Annie's Doughnuts

BD Sammies

Big Guys BBQ Roadhouse

Candyland Stillwater

Come & Get It

Cookie Dough Bliss

Fiesta Cancun

Hog Wild BBQ

Hometown Creamery

iPierogi

Junebug Carolina Flare

KCM Eggrolls

Kenny's Meatball Wagon

Kona Ice Stillwater

Krazed Foodnatik

Manceties Italian Cuisine

Messy Jesse's

Northeast Pretzel's

Pete's Fresh-cut Potatoes

Pretty Great Cheesecake

Samurai Teppanyaki

State Fair Cookie Company

Street Eats Grill

Taste the Real Nawlins

The Purple People Feeder

Thumbs Cookies

Tot Boss

Up in Smoke BBQ

Xstreme Philly Express

In addition to the food trucks, the fairgrounds will be filled with a marketplace featuring local businesses, live music, a beer and wine tent, kids play area and military row.

Among the activities for kids are a bouncy house, games, face painting, pony rides and balloons.