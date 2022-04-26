More than 30 vendors coming to Stillwater's Food Truck Extravaganza
Stillwater's annual Food Truck Extravaganza will feature 31 vendors this summer.
The summer foodie favorite will be held Saturday, June 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds, located at 12300 40th St. N, and will again be hosted by the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce.
Robin Anthony, the executive director of the chamber, referred to the event as "a mini State Fair in Stillwater" that "has grown to be one of the largest food truck events in the Midwest."
Tickets are $5 and kids 5 and under get in free. Parking is also free. Of course, the food and drinks aren't free once you're inside the gates, but the options are virtually limitless. Here are the 31 food trucks that will be operating during the extravaganza.
- 9 Yum Yum
- Adam's Gyros
- Amish Annie's Doughnuts
- BD Sammies
- Big Guys BBQ Roadhouse
- Candyland Stillwater
- Come & Get It
- Cookie Dough Bliss
- Fiesta Cancun
- Hog Wild BBQ
- Hometown Creamery
- iPierogi
- Junebug Carolina Flare
- KCM Eggrolls
- Kenny's Meatball Wagon
- Kona Ice Stillwater
- Krazed Foodnatik
- Manceties Italian Cuisine
- Messy Jesse's
- Northeast Pretzel's
- Pete's Fresh-cut Potatoes
- Pretty Great Cheesecake
- Samurai Teppanyaki
- State Fair Cookie Company
- Street Eats Grill
- Taste the Real Nawlins
- The Purple People Feeder
- Thumbs Cookies
- Tot Boss
- Up in Smoke BBQ
- Xstreme Philly Express
In addition to the food trucks, the fairgrounds will be filled with a marketplace featuring local businesses, live music, a beer and wine tent, kids play area and military row.
Among the activities for kids are a bouncy house, games, face painting, pony rides and balloons.