Morgan Wallen among 3 headliners named for WE Fest 2023

Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown, Brad Paisley named as WE Fest 2023 headliners

Next year's festival will be held from Aug. 3-5.

Paul to my Linda, Wikimedia Commons

The headliners for WE Fest 2023 in Detroit Lakes have been revealed.

Organizers of Minnesota's biggest country music festival announced Tuesday that Morgan Wallen, Kane Brown, and Brad Paisley will headline WE Fest's 40th anniversary festival next Aug. 3-5.

The Brothers Osborne have been confirmed for the festival too, with more acts due to be announced in the coming months.

Wallen has been in the headlines recently for the success of his recent tour and latest album, Dangerous: The Double Album, having overcome initial backlash when a TMZ video surfaced showing him using the N-word – for which he has repeatedly apologized.

It's Wallen's first appearance at WE Fest. Brown last appeared at the event in 2017, while Paisley has performed there multiple times, first in 2003, and then as a headliner in 2008, 2011, and 2014.

Tickets for the 2023 festival go on sale at 7 a.m. Thursday. More information can be found here.

