Mort's Deli in Golden Valley shuts its doors for good

Mort's Deli, serving up traditional Jewish-style food for 14 years in Golden Valley, announced it has closed for good.

The New York-inspired business made the announcement of the sudden closure on its Facebook page Monday.

"We are heartbroken to announce that Mort's Deli has permanently closed. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup," the post reads.

It remains unclear why the deli shop is closing. Bring Me The News reached out to the owners and general manager to learn why, but have yet to hear back.

According to the cafe and deli's website, it focused on the key elements of what it believes makes for an authentic deli: corned beef, Reubens, and Matzo Ball Soup. The establishment offered a full menu consisting of sandwiches, hot meals, appetizers, salads and desserts.

Many people shared their dismay in seeing the deli close on social media.

"That is shocking news. I had an amazing experience every time I've been here in the last 13 years," one man commented.