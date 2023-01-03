Motorists use shovels to free car stuck on Twin Cities on-ramp

A driver who became stuck on a snow-covered highway in the Twin Cities was rescued by a cadre of very Minnesota Minnesotans equipped with emergency shovels.

The scene captured on MnDOT traffic cameras unfolded on the ramp from south Excelsior Boulevard to southbound Hwy. 100 in St. Louis Park, with a team of Good Samaritans coming to the rescue by shoveling the ramp clear after a driver stalled out.

Local radio station Jazz88 JBEM recorded the moment:

Heavy snow fell at a tremendous rate Tuesday afternoon, accumulating faster than snow plows could clear it, causing all manner of problems on the roads.

Fortunately, it has lightened up in the evening, though another round of 4-6 inches of snow is expected on Wednesday.

While there is no shortage of shovel-wielding Samaritans on hand across Minnesota, leaving your vehicle on a busy highway is not advisable in any conditions.

Here's what the Minnesota Department of Transportation advises you keep in your car during the winter.