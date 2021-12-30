Moulin Rouge restaurant, speakeasy to open in the North Loop

Chef and restaurateur David Fhima is opening a Moulin Rouge-themed restaurant and speakeasy in the historic Ribnick Fur building in Minneapolis' North Loop.

Ribnick Luxury Outerwear said in October it was closing after 76 years in business because someone purchased the building. Fhima confirmed in a news release on Wednesday that his family bought the building at 224 N 1st St., sharing the plan is to turn it into a restaurant, speakeasy and event center.

“It has been a demanding process, but a labor of love nonetheless. This could not have happened without the help of the Ribnick family, namely Bill Ribnick, and the partnership of Sunrise Banks’ incredible team," Fhima said in a statement. "We will honor this historic space, paying homage to the iconic Ribnick family name and honoring the building’s legacy with every plate prepared and with every guest served."

According to the release, the restaurant will offer "the same eccentric aesthetic" as Moulin Rouge in France. It will also have an "authentic speakeasy bar," a "brasserie ambiance" in the dining room and on the third floor, an "all-American (à la Ralph Lauren)" event center.

The Fhima Family, citing the "devastating blows" to the community over the last two years, said it is dedicated to supporting the hospitality industry and the BIPOC community and says it will do this through "the creation of a food justice platform showcasing the cultural talents that exist in this remarkable city."

An opening date for the new spot was not announced.

Fhima owns Fhima's Minneapolis and Mother Dough Bakery and Artisan & Spice catering company. His former restaurants include Faces Mears Park, Minneapolis Cafe and Louis XIII.