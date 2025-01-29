Skip to main content

Movies to see this week: Black Europe Film Festival, 'Groundhog Day,' 'Candyman'

There are a lot of great films playing this week and many of them have directors in town to talk after the screenings.

There are a whole lot of directors in town for screenings around the Twin Cities. 

That's largely because of the debut installment of the Black Europe Film Fest, which starts with an opening night celebration at The Main Cinema and continues at other theaters around town, such as the Capri Theater and The Cedar Cultural Center.

Here are the films you can catch during the Black Europe Film Fest and elsewhere this week.

Edelweiss (2023) with director Anna Gaberscik

Thursday, Jan. 30 at The Main Cinema

The Black Europe Film Festival's opening night screening is the U.S. premiere of Edelweiss, a documentary about the "harrowing realities of Black people" living in Austria. The title evokes The Sound of Music and digs into the complex experiences of the film's subjects. "The film puts a mirror up to a society that lives to sweep things under the rug," the film's description reads. "Edelweiss is a loud declaration of existence and presence. It is an active challenge and demand."

Groundhog Day (1993)

Saturday, Feb. 1 at The Main Cinema; Sunday, Feb. 2 at Insight Brewing; and Sunday, Feb. 2 at Alamo Drafthouse

It's an appropriate time to revisit the February holiday classic. Phil, Bill Murray's narcissistic weatherman, finds himself caught in a time loop, reliving the same day over and over. Next to visiting a skittish groundhog, this is about the best way to celebrate the Feb. 2 holiday. While it's playing at The Main Cinema and Alamo Drafthouse, Insight Brewing will start playing it at 1 p.m. on Sunday and will continue playing it on repeat throughout the day. 

Dinner in America (2020) with director Adam Rehmeier

Friday, Jan. 31 at Emagine Willow Creek

Director Adam Rehmeier's indie rom-com kind of fell under the radar. It may have simply been bad timing with its release arriving as the pandemic shut down theaters. Nonetheless, it has gradually built a following of film lovers who sing its praise. His most recent film, last year's Snack Shack, has had a similar reception. Rehmeier will be around for this return to the story of a rocker who is on the run through the Midwest and a woman who loves his band. 

Mary Prescott: "Mother Tongue"

Thursday, Jan. 30 at Public Functionary

Minnesota-based composter Mary Prescott will debut "Mother Tongue" as part of The Great Northern Festival. The film screening and discussion will dig into the ties between food, community, and family. The film centers around a potluck dinner with five artists, writers, and community leaders — José Luis, Ifrah Mansour, Kate Beane, Kao Kalia Yang, and Eyenga Bokamba — who talk about the stories and cultural significance of the dishes they shared.

Dial M for Murder (1954)

Sunday, Feb. 2–Tuesday Feb. 4 at The Trylon Cinema

Part of a series of films centered on actor Ray Milland, the Trylon presents one of Alfred Hitchcock's (many) masterpieces. The adaptation doesn't stray far from the stage version, but Hitchcock puts a lot of life into it, as do Milland, Grace Kelly, and Robert Cummings. 

Dial M for Murder belongs to a small list of films where the twisting mystery keeps you guessing not necessarily because of its winding machinations but because of its fully realized characters, all of whom have an underlying desperation that feels like they could do just about anything when cornered. And pretty much everyone is cornered from the opening moments when Margot (Kelly) and Mark (Cummings) reunite. 

Candyman (1992)

Monday, Feb. 3 at Alamo Drafthouse

Candyman has one of those iconic horror performances that, even for an actor with a storied career, becomes defining. Tony Todd, who died late last year, put in one of the great horror performances with the original movie. There's never a bad time to revisit the mirrors.

More films screening this week

Bizhiki

