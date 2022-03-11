Skip to main content
MSP Airport once again named best airport for its size in North America

MSP Airport once again named best airport for its size in North America

MSP won the same accolade for four consecutive years between 2016-19.

Jenni Konrad, Flickr

MSP won the same accolade for four consecutive years between 2016-19.

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has once again been named as the best airport for its size in North America.

The Airports Council International’s Airport Service Quality program surveyed customers in 400 airports around the world on their experiences, with airports ranked based on 34 different criteria.

MSP Airport ranked 1st among North American airports handling between 25 and 40 million passengers per year in 2021 rankings, along with Salt Lake City International Airport.

MSP also received that recognition in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

"It’s especially gratifying that MSP was honored and recognized by travelers at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has created so many challenges in our industry and impacts to the travel experience," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates MSP, in a statement.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the survey also began asking customers about their experience with airport hygiene protocols. Eight North America airports received the best hygiene recognition. MSP was not included in that ranking. 

The best airports handling 40 million or more passengers are Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and Toronto Pearson International Airport.

General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee was a winner in the 5-15 million passenger category.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

Mall of America exterior Tyler Vigen Wikimedia COmmons
MN News

Guilty plea in New Year's Eve Mall of America shooting

The shooting sent shoppers scrambling for cover as the mall went into lockdown.

Joe Buck
MN Vikings

Report: Vikings nemesis Joe Buck leaving FOX for ESPN

Buck will reportedly join Troy Aikman in the "Monday Night Football" broadcast booth.

moose
MN News

Aggressive moose was suffering from brainworm, necropsy finds

The sick moose had been seen walking with a head tilt and unsteady gait.

augustyniak wcco bio
TV, Movies and The Arts

WCCO's Mike Augustyniak shares touching, poignant message

Augustyniak and his husband were recently featured in Lavender Magazine.

burnsville high school
MN News

Weapons threat that locked down Burnsville HS was a 'prank'

Two minors, one from out of state, are believed to be behind the false report.

Cargill
MN Business

Cargill 'scaling back' Russia operations, but continues food and feed production

The company has not said how it will scale back its operations.

police lights
MN News

Robber hits Minneapolis bank, makes off with cash

It happened mid-day Wednesday just outside of Uptown.

mystery cove 6
Minnesota Life

Ticket price for giant indoor water park near MOA: $60-$70

The developers did say they may be open to a discount for residents.

snow, slush
MN Weather

Snow squalls possible Friday; accumulations Monday?

It's nothing major, but could accumulate to a few inches in some spots.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, March 11

ICU admissions for COVID-19 are the lowest they've been since July 2021.

Invasive carp
WI News

Fish dealer becomes first in Wisconsin to be convicted for selling invasive carp

The DNR says he transported more the 9,000 lbs. of Asian carp in 2018 alone.

Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley to Anthony Edwards: You got a chance to be Jordan

The veteran guard raved about Edwards on J.J. Redick's podcast.

Related

Minnesota Life

MSP is once again the best airport for its size in North America

The Airports Council International survey puts MSP at No. 1.

Screen Shot 2019-03-07 at 1.48.54 PM
MN Travel

MSP Airport named best in North America for 4th year in a row

The Twin Cities airport is the best for its size in the U.S.

Screen Shot 2019-03-07 at 1.48.54 PM
MN Travel

MSP named best airport in North America for 3rd year in a row

It shared the honor this year with Detroit.

MN Lifestyle

MSP is named best airport of its size in North America

That's according to customer surveys.

MN News

MSP is named best airport of its size in North America

That's according to customer surveys.

MSP airport
MN Travel

MSP Airport preparing for influx of travelers this summer

Airlines are re-starting routes at MSP this summer as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

unnamed (1)
MN Coronavirus

97 MN airports receive federal bailout cash, here's how much they got

MSP Airport got the largest amount, unsurprisingly.

MSP Airport
MN Travel

Facial recognition now used for border screenings at MSP Airport

Passengers have the option to use the technology when arriving at MSP.