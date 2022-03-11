MSP Airport once again named best airport for its size in North America

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has once again been named as the best airport for its size in North America.

The Airports Council International’s Airport Service Quality program surveyed customers in 400 airports around the world on their experiences, with airports ranked based on 34 different criteria.

MSP Airport ranked 1st among North American airports handling between 25 and 40 million passengers per year in 2021 rankings, along with Salt Lake City International Airport.

MSP also received that recognition in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

"It’s especially gratifying that MSP was honored and recognized by travelers at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has created so many challenges in our industry and impacts to the travel experience," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates MSP, in a statement.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the survey also began asking customers about their experience with airport hygiene protocols. Eight North America airports received the best hygiene recognition. MSP was not included in that ranking.

The best airports handling 40 million or more passengers are Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and Toronto Pearson International Airport.

General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee was a winner in the 5-15 million passenger category.

