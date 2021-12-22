MSP Film Society taking over St. Anthony Main Theater, expanding programming

The MSP Film Society is taking over operations at the St. Anthony Main Theatre in Minneapolis and will offer year-round programming on all five screens next year.

The film society, which puts on the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Film Festival each spring, announced Tuesday it will close the theater for several months on Jan. 3, 2022, for "refreshing and relaunching" the historic cinema as MSP Film at The Main.

“For so long, we have dreamed of becoming even more of a cultural magnet by creating a year-round community cinema space where we can experience the expansive, inspiring, and entertaining world of international and independent film together,” Susan Smoluchowski, executive director of MSP Film Society, said in a statement. “We are eager to launch MSP Film at The Main and to invite our film-loving and filmmaking community to join us as we continue to provide a unique window on the world for the next 60 years.”

The theater is slated to reopen in time for the 2022 festival, which is scheduled for March 31-April 14, 2022, a news release said.

The film society moved to the St. Anthony Main Theatre in 2008, hosting its annual film festival at the theater every spring. And in 2010, the organization began offering year-round programming in one of the theater's five auditoriums.

With the launch of MSP Film at the Main, it will offer year-round programming on all five screens. This will allow the organization to host more guests and filmmakers, as well as expand its MN-Made program, which offers opportunities for local filmmakers to screen their films for local audiences, the release says.

John Rimarcik, the longtime owner of St. Anthony Main Theatre, said he couldn't think of a better entity to create the neighborhood theater they've always wanted.

The MSP Film Society plans to update and modernize the theater in phases and upgrade projection equipment and offer "closed caption options in each screening room," as well as add new concession selections (the beloved popcorn will be the same), and update the marquee, among other things.