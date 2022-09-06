'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale

Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities.

The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found.

Black bear sightings are uncommon in the Twin Cities metro, but the animals are spotted roaming suburban neighborhoods from time-to-time.

Sightings were reported in Bloomington, St. Louis Park and Maple Grove in April.

According to the Minnesota DNR, black bears are naturally cautious animals and tend to avoid humans.

"Black bears, by nature, are wary of people and not normally aggressive," the DNR writes. "They are, however, large, powerful and surprisingly fast-moving animals. Anyone who encounters a bear should have healthy respect for it, but, at the same time, do not feel that it is an inherent threat."

Removing birdseed, dog food, garbage and other outdoor bear attractants can help reduce conflicts with black bears, according to the agency.