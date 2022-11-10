Murder of retired Minnesota farmer to be featured on 20/20

Skip to main content
The ABC special airs Friday.

Courtesy of ABC News.

The murder of 90-year-old Earl Olander in rural Carver County in 2015 will be the focus on a new "20/20" special airing Friday evening on ABC. 

The special, called "Divine Intervention", is hosted by John Quiñones.

Olander was found brutally murdered inside his ransacked San Francisco Township home on April 11, 2015. 

The investigation into the murder was going cold until a house cleaner happened to find a savings bond in Olander's name tucked inside a Bible in a St. Paul apartment. 

Two Twin Cities men later pleaded guilty to the murder

“We decided to focus on this story for a number of reasons, but what initially stood out to us was how many people loved Earl,” Janice Johnston, 20/20 executive producer with ABC, told the Chaska Herald

“We spoke to his friends, his neighbors, his church community, and all of them echoed the same sentiment. When we found out that the key to solving his murder lay in a Bible miles away from the crime scene, we knew we had to delve deeper into this story and share it with our viewers.”

The special airs at 9 p.m. CST Friday on ABC. 

