Watch: TikTok of MN grandma doing Rob Zombie karaoke goes viral

Must-see: Journalist's TikTok of Minnesota grandma doing Rob Zombie karaoke goes viral

It's been viewed more than 2.2 million times in the past few days.

April Baumgarten, TikTok

As a Fargo crime and courts reporter for The Forum, April Baumgarten is usually covering the news, not in it. But that changed when she posted a TIkTok captioned "Grandma just killed Rob Zombie."

Posted March 17, the video shows a woman singing, of all things, Rob Zombie's song "Dragula" at karaoke

"I’ve never seen anything better than this," Baumgarten wrote of the woman's impressive gravelly performance, in which she sings of digging through the ditches and burning through the witches.

Most people feel the same as Baumgarten, apparently, as the 41-second clip has now been viewed more than 2.2 million times on her TikTok account (not to mention the numerous reposts, often without credit, on other social channels).

The Forum has since done a follow-up piece, speaking to the grandma in question (Judy Wanek, a 76-year-old from Breckenridge, Minnesota) about her newfound viral fame. Baumgarten also talks about the video.

The clip has been shared by places such as Billboard and Loudwire (though we wouldn't be surprised if it starts popping up on national news channels soon). It's the social media reactions that are the real treats though:

Zombie actually just announced new tour dates — but no Minnesota or North Dakota shows are currently on the schedule.

Breckenridge, at least, is home to the next best thing.

