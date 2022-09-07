Skip to main content
MyPillow's last remaining mall store appears to have closed

Mike Lindell's pillow shop is facing tough times, it seems.

MyPillow's last remaining mall store appears to have closed its doors.

The sign has been taken down from the MyPillow location at Rosedale Center. Twitter user Paul Merrill posted a photo of the shuttered space, with items being taken out of it.

If it has indeed closed, it leaves only the company's official outlet store in Shakopee. The company previously had other stores at malls including Southdale and Maplewood Mall.

Bring Me The News reached out to the Rosedale Center for confirmation Wednesday. It remains unclear what's next for the soon-to-be-empty space.

In June, CEO Mike Lindell announced that Walmart was dropping his products from its big-box store shelves. Lindell claimed at the time that the move came despite high sales numbers and offers by him to allow Walmart to sell his products at a lower price. He claimed that he was a victim of cancel culture and blamed Walmart for the decision. 

However, a Walmart spokesperson told Bring Me The News at the time that the products would still be available on its website. As of Wednesday, that still appears to be true.

Bring Me The News reached out to MyPillow for more information on the recent store closure but have yet to hear back.

MyPillow has seen its fortunes fall since Lindell became involved in the movement to falsely claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Dominion Voting Systems filed a lawsuit against Lindell and MyPillow for defamation last year, alleging Lindell knowingly spread false claims about its voting machines to sell pillows.

Lindell says other retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s, dropped MyPillow’s products early last year amid the controversy over Lindell’s false claims.

