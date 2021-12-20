MST3K’s riff on 'Santa Claus Conquers the Martians' turns 30

Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Mystery Science Theater 3000's riff on 'Santa Claus Conquers the Martians' turns 30
Publish date:

Mystery Science Theater 3000's riff on 'Santa Claus Conquers the Martians' turns 30

Debuting in 1991, the episode is also a Minnesota winter time capsule.
Author:

MST3K

Debuting in 1991, the episode is also a Minnesota winter time capsule.

Tuesday, December 21, marks the 30th anniversary of one of Minnesota’s greatest contributions to the television Christmas canon.

The seasonal standard for sci-fi and comedy fans alike, Mystery Science Theater 3000’s episode that riffs on the '60s cult classic Santa Claus Conquers the Martians has officially been a part of pop culture holiday viewing for three decades.

While most other episodes of the Eden Prairie-filmed show, in which a human and his two quick-witted robot pals in space would crack jokes over a different cheesy movie each week, would usually select the obscurest of the obscure films for skewering, Santa Claus Conquers the Martians is one of the few that already had some notoriety in bad movie circles.

Being both public domain and a children’s film, the low budget flick shot in a Long Island airport hanger had several decades worth of airings on television stations and drive-ins looking to fill time in a way that only such a sci-fi children’s romp could.

Word-of-mouth (and how could you keep such a title out of it) led to it being a mainstay featured in books and television shows showcasing the worst movies of all time including The Golden Turkey Awards, The Canned Film Festival, The Texas 27 Film Vault and Horrible Horror.

The title also became known in the '80s for being the earliest credited role of 1982 Golden Globe winner Pia Zadora.

While MST3K creator and then-host Joel Hodgson mentions in the episode’s DVD intro that he remembers seeing the trailer for the movie in theaters as a kid, head-writer and future host Michael J. Nelson told us that selecting the film for a screening on the show’s Satellite of Love (the primary setting for MST3K) was his first time ever hearing about it.

"I think that we immediately latched on to ‘The Laziest Man on Mars’ as one of our favorite things to toss around the writing room. Every element of it just being so low budget was sort of delightful," Nelson told Bring Me The News.

The episode quickly became a seasonal favorite, getting replayed every holiday season on the show’s then-home Comedy Central. It would go on to become one of the most requested episodes to receive a home video release, finally hitting DVD in 2004 after multiple holidays of circulated home recordings.

But as much as this episode is treasured worldwide, the riffs therein offer a special snapshot of what Christmas was like locally for Minnesotans.

The show’s staggering jokes-per-minute ratio may make for these particular references to go over out-of- state viewers’ heads, but for those in or near the Twin Cities in 1991 - it’s a delightful time capsule.

The first time we see the snow-covered North Pole on-screen, the riff is heard “shot in Minnesota in October,” a funny line made heartwarming and historic when one realizes they’re referencing the then-just-happened Halloween Blizzard of ’91, a contemporary one-liner made possible by the show’s quick turnaround time.

"I think it was maybe two days of actual in-the-room writing. In the early days it was pretty brief...and it would happen pretty quickly," Nelson said. Also notable are references to Paisley Park and visiting Santa at what was Minnesota’s second shopping center, Apache Plaza.

"I know that I had an apartment right near the Apache Plaza back in the day. On the things that were Minnesota, we were making people in the writing room laugh. There was never some masterplan to stick in things other people can’t get. These were our references. California people and New York people are never shy about doing that, because they all know them. I think we just left them in for our own amusement."

The episode has continued to amuse, later inspiring other iconic offbeat hosts like Elvira and Svengoolie to include the film in their rotations, and it has led to references everywhere from Nickelodeon’s Rugrats to The Colbert Report. Nelson and fellow “MST3K” alumni Kevin Murphy and Bill Corbett would revisit the movie themselves in 2013 for a live-riffing through their comedy collective, Rifftrax, which was simulcast in theaters nationwide.

"Enough time had passed and we were looking for movies with name-recognition to get [people] into the theater," Nelson said. "I know I felt like I remembered it as being fun, but didn’t remember enough where it felt like it would be weird to rehash it. What we tend to do with titles that are something we’ve done before is we start from scratch and then go back to make sure we aren’t duplicating jokes.”

Of course, the bonus gift in the original Mystery Science Theater 3000 episode is the running- obsession with another movie that winds up being turned into a seasonal classic, the 1989 Patrick Swayze film Road House. Seen in the episode’s host-segments as both a board game and in an original song (“Let’s Have a Patrick Swayze Christmas”), the obsession stems from Nelson’s real life love of the film being shared with the writers’ room.

"I had a friend who was in the first Gulf War and they had only a few movies, one of them was Road House," he said. "I had seen it, so we’d make reference to it and I sort of brought that enthusiasm into the writers’ room. I would tell people to do the experiment of having a house party, putting the movie on in a distant room and in a few minutes people will have gravitated-in and be all standing around watching Road House... We love to do music, I don’t know if the network loved us to do music, but we did, so it worked out.”

Whether this holiday season is your first time viewing Mystery Science Theater 3000’s take on Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, of if it’s been your “regular Saturday night thing” for years now, it’s never a bad time to beam up some holiday fun with the truly Minnesotan touch on a true holiday classic.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2021-12-20 at 11.05.16 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

MST3K’s riff on 'Santa Claus Conquers the Martians' turns 30

Debuting in 1991, the episode is also a Minnesota winter time capsule.

Vehicle tabs
MN News

Vehicle tab renewals being delayed by shortage of 3M stickers

The Minnesota DVS says that a plant explosion has exacerbated supply chain problems.

Screen Shot 2021-12-20 at 8.50.04 AM
MN News

Man, 33, dies after shooting at Eagan gas station

The shooting happened Friday evening.

D'Angelo Russell
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves use defense to get back to .500

D'Angelo Russell brought the offense in a 111-105 victory.

Screen Shot 2021-12-19 at 6.13.01 PM
MN News

Vikings fan dies weeks after fall during Packers game at US Bank Stadium

The Minnesota man was at the game with his friends when he fell down a flight of stairs.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

7 people, including 3 kids, found dead inside Moorhead home

The victims were found around 7:50 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check.

Screen Shot 2021-12-19 at 8.12.47 AM
MN News

Minnesota family: 'It sounded like a freight train was trying to come through our house'

Multiple families have told their stories after being impacted by the Dec. 15 severe weather outbreak in Minnesota.

18th St, Watertown, Minnesota - October 2018
MN News

13-year-old detained after threatening to shoot students in response to TikTok trend

The student threatened to bring a gun to Watertown Middle School and shoot several students.

Eagan police vehicle
MN News

Suspect arrested in Eagan gas station shooting, investigation underway

It happened Saturday evening on Silver Bell Rd.

ambulance
MN News

2 teens killed, 3 others injured in SUV crash near Minnesota-Iowa border

It happened Saturday night in Winneshiek County.

https___bucketeer-e05bbc84-baa3-437e-9518-adb32be77984.s3.amazonaws.com_public_images_36348e40-ffde-4fa7-920b-13556fd3f43e_5472x3648
MN Vikings

How Kirk Cousins stopped taking sacks

The Vikings' QB went from one of the most to one of the least sacked quarterbacks in the NFL

Heather Pingel
MN News

Wisconsin mother of 2 dies after horrific dog attack

The pit bull was a family pet.

Related

MN News

Watch: Trailer gives a sneak peak of Mystery Science Theater 3000 reboot

The reboot of the Minnesota-made cult show debuts on the streaming service on Apr. 14.

MN News

Tickets going on sale for Mystery Science Theater 3000 stage show

There will be two shows on the same night in Minneapolis, each of them different.

MN News

The new Mystery Science Theater 3000 gets an April Netflix release

We have an actual release date for when MST3K comes back to Earth.

MN News

20 fan-favorite Mystery Science Theater 3000 episodes are on Netflix

They've got "'Manos' The Hands of Fate" on there!

MN News

Mark Hamill 'forces' his way into the new Mystery Science Theater 3000 Netflix series

Luke Skywalker stopped by the Satellite of Love.

beth fynbo busy baby
MN Consumer

Minnesota mom turns down deal on 'Shark Tank,' sales still spike

Her Busy Baby Mat caught the attention of the Sharks, but she's glad she "stuck to her guns."

Screen Shot 2021-02-02 at 9.26.14 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

Owatonna's Anna has a not-so-Minnesota Nice moment on 'The Bachelor'

Spoiler alert! We tell you what happened on Monday's episode.

TV, Movies and The Arts

HGTV picks up series featuring Twin Cities couple

Heather and Brad Fox will get an eight-episode run this summer.